FORT MADISON — Trevor Summers wrapped up a perfect start to his senior season on the mat, improving to 19-0 with six wins over two days on the way to 170-pound championship at the Fort Madison Invitational.
Summers scored three pins in the first period on Friday to secure the top seed in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Summers completed his championship run earning a 10-0 major decision against Louisa-Muscatine junior Kendal Pugh, a fall in 2:39 against Keokuk senior Kolbe Barnes and a 9-0 major decision in the finals against Muscatine senior Jeff Fridley.
Summers moved within 30 wins of breaking the program record for career wins held by Isaiah Cox and tying the single-season record for wins also held by Cox. The 48 points secured by Summers helped Ottumwa head into the holiday break with an outright tournament team title as the Bulldogs edged Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 11.5 points in the two-day, 21-team tournament with 392.5 team points.
Four different Ottumwa wrestlers competed for championships at Fort Madison, including the deepest tournament run for freshman Koby Chanthalavanh. After scoring a pair of first-period falls on Friday, Chanthalavanh (13-5) held off Clear Creek-Amana junior Max Carlson 7-6 in Saturday's quarterfinal-round match before pinning Highland senior Spencer Grout in the second period of the semifinals, eventually falling to 17-2 West Burlington-Notre Dame junior Tate O'Shea in the 138-pound championship match late in the opening period.
Zach Shoemaker improved to 18-1 on his senior season, winning his 115th career match by pinning Iowa City Liberty junior Justin Little 61 seconds in the 152-pound semifinals. West Burlington-Notre Dame junior Isaiah Fenton (17-1) won the championship match, securing a 15-0 tech fall in 2:41 against Shoemaker.
Braylon Griffiths advanced to the 145-pound finals for the Bulldogs, picking up an 11-3 major decision over Clear Creek-Amana freshman Benjamin Haughey and a fall in 63 seconds against Columbus junior Dante Zuniga on Friday. The Ottumwa sophomore improved to 14-4 with a 7-0 win over Burlington sophomore Tanner Burchett and a thrilling 10-8 overtime win over Dubuque Hempstead senior Kyrie Tate, eventually falling to Kennedy sophomore Colin Falck 9-1 in the championship match.
Ottumwa will carry a 9-1 dual record and a pair of team tournament titles into the holiday break, finishing just six points shy of perfection during the first two months of the season. The Bulldogs will return to the mat at a quadrangular in Ames facing the Little Cyclones, Mason City and CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Van Buren County scored 105.5 points, placing 18th in the Fort Madison Invitational. Brant Tedrow led the Warriors by finishing third at 220 pounds, coming up short of Muscatine sophomore Evan Franke 7-5 in the semifinals before bouncing back with falls against Fort Madison junior Daniel Sokolik and Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel improving to 12-2 on the season.