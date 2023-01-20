OTTUMWA — With many of the current Ottumwa Alpha Dog wrestlers looking on Thursday night, several former Alpha Dogs helped guide the Ottumwa High School wrestling team to a comfortable Iowa Alliance home win.
Five wins in the seven matches wrestled against Des Moines Hoover-North led the Bulldogs to a dominant 65-9 conference victory in the first home dual of the season for the Ottumwa wrestlers. Neo Guida and Jonathan Wailes each scored first-period falls for Ottumwa with seven forfeits added into a victory that took less than an hour to secure.
"The kids came out and competed. There were some pretty solid wins that we were able to secure," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "It was a really special night when the youth wrestlers get to come here and watch. I've always said that you need a good feeder program. If you don't have kids coming up through a good youth program and on through middle school, you can hit some rough stretches."
Ottumwa, for the most part, hasn't had many rough stretches during their first season in the Iowa Alliance improving to 6-1 in Alliance duals and 11-2 overall. While the Bulldogs picked up 42 points on forfeits, Guida was able to back up an early 8-2 decision secured by Konner Smith at 170 pounds by pinning Kyle Pierce in 95 seconds at 220 pounds giving Ottumwa an early 15-3 lead in the dual.
Ashton Grace scored another impressive win for the Bulldogs, improving to 32-3 on his sophomore season with an 18-1 tech fall over Mu She at 113 pounds. Grace scored a pair of takedowns in the first period, nearly scoring falls twice in the opening two minutes of the match.
"Rabbit did what he had to do," Frueh said of Grace. "He racked up a bunch of points once again to clinch the win."
Wailes scored the quickest win of the night, pinning Andres Martinez-Cruz in just 17 seconds to secure the 138-pound match for the Bulldogs opening 56-6 lead over North-Hoover. Koby Chanthalavanh also scored an impressive 6-2 decision over Dain Gaye at 145 pounds in a match that could have long-lasting implications in terms of the upcoming Class 3A regional tournament both teams will be participating in.
"He was supposed to be seeded second for districts, so I felt like I had to show everybody why I should be seeded second," Chanthalavanh said. "It all came down to technique. He's bigger in size. He's stronger, but technique will beat strength every time.
"That's the type of kid that Koby's going to have to beat to get to the state tournament," Frueh added. "He stayed strong, stayed in good position and did a lot of things well. It was a huge win for him."
Ottumwa will be back in action this weekend at the Des Moines Lincoln Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs return home for Iowa Alliance duals on Tuesday against Marshalltown and Thursday against Des Moines East.
PREP WRESTLING
Ottumwa 65, Des Moines North-Hoover 9
160: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 170: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Cody Jackson (DMNH) (Dec 8-2) 182: Layden Stevens (DMNH) over Aiden Lord (OTTU) (SV-1 4-2) 195: Carlos Jimenez (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 220: Neo Guida (OTTU) over Kyle Pierce (DMNH) (Fall 1:35) 285: Roman Laux (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 106: Logan Hubbell (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 113: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Mu She (DMNH) (TF 18-1 4:34) 120: Eh Na (DMNH) over Giovanni Hernandez (OTTU) (Fall 2:34) 126: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 132: Efren Huerta (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.) 138: Jonathan Wailes (OTTU) over Andres Martinez-Cruz (DMNH) (Fall 0:17) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Dein Gaye (DMNH) (Dec 6-2) 152: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over (DMNH) (For.)
