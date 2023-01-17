CENTERVILLE — The four South Central Conference wrestling teams that descended on the Lakeview Elementary Gymnasium last Thursday appeared to be plagued by two common problems.
Sickness and injury.
Only the Chargers from Chariton were able to overcome adversity and they responded with a 42-36 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and a 39-33 win over Knoxville that denied the Panthers an unbeaten run through the conference. As a result, the Albia Blue Demons were able to earn a share of the SCC dual title with three dual wins at Clarke.
The Panthers were led by two pins each by Marco Alejo (120), Luke Spaur (138), Tristian Sinnard (160), Daniel Gorskikh (170) and Steven McCreery (132), while Wayne Johnston (182) scored a pin and a decision.
“We had some wrestlers do quite well”, Panther coach Skylar Spaur said. “On the down side, we had four kids missing from the lineup. We tried to fill those spots, but we just weren’t able to get the matchups we needed.”
The Chargers deep lineup was fueled by double pins by Jayden Allen-Winston at 195 and Dane Dyer at 220. EBF was led by a pair of pins each by Landon Davis (120) and Tyler Schutt (132). The wins by Davis kept his season record unblemished at 20-0.
“When you have to give up 30 points in forfeits, it is just too much to overcome.” EBF coach Dimitri Boyer said. “The kids that we were able to put on the mat wrestled hard. Landon Davis and Tyler Schutt both had outstanding efforts tonight.”
Sam Hash led the Big Reds with a pair of pins at 195 and one of the wins came against a wrestler that he had never beaten
Hash also secured one of three individual titles for Centerville at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational, earning the 195-pound championship with three falls and a 9-5 win in the decisive match over PCM junior Nate Richards improving to 20-8 on the season. Leland Henderson took the 160-pound title for Centerville, improving to 25-8 pinning Clarinda junior Leland Woodruff in the championship match while Jax Mosley pinning PCM senior William Vanderpool in 91 seconds to take the 145-pound crown improving to 24-3.
Centerville finished third as a team in their home tournament on Saturday with 142 points, finishing just 2.5 points shy of Knoxville for second place. Spaur and Gorskikh each claimed championships for the Panthers, racking up 54.5 combined points in the tournament.
Other area highlights from the Big Red Invitational included a seventh-place finish by Moravia with 101 points. Aiden Golston (24-5) made the finals for the Mohawks at 126 pounds before falling to PCM junior Remington Fry, 5-4, in the championship match.
Davis County placed 10th with 68 points, led by a championship run at 106 pounds by sophomore Emmitt Newton who improved to 29-1 with five falls in the first period during the tournament. Van Buren County finished 11th as a team with 63.5 points, highlighted by a runner-up finish at 106 pounds by 15-9 freshman Colt Boyles.
Davis County will join Pleasantville and Central Decatur in a quadrangular meet on Thursday at Albia. EBF and BGM will compete on Thursday in a triangular at North Mahaska while Centerville will compete in Corning on Friday at Southwest Valley's John J. Harris Invitational.
PREP WRESTLING
Centerville 51, EBF 24
145: Isaac Messamaker (CV) pinned Nate Curry (EBF) 3:29
152: Jax Mosley (CV) pinned Levi Van Donselaar (EBF) 2:38
160: Leland Henderson (CV) pinned Cale Lenox (EBF) 1:31
170: Sabin Esaias (CV) won by forfeit
182: Ryan Messamaker (CV) pinned Carter Koffman EBF :57
195: Sam Hash (CV) pinned Stryker Lettington (EBF) 0:39
220: Kaden Stocker (EBF) pinned Logan Caraccio (CV) 0:46
285: Skylar Young (EBF) won by forfeit
106: Matt Genobana (CV) won by forfeit
113: Clayton McDonald (CV) won by forfeit
120: Landon Davis (EBF) pinned Whit Oden (CV) 2:23
126: Hayden Bratz (CV) won by forfeit
132: Tyler Schutt (EBF) pinned Bain Weeks (CV) 2:45
138: Jason Morrow (CV) beat Blake Johnson (EBF) 8 – 6 OT
Knoxville 62, Centerville 18
138: Luke Spaur (KV) pinned Jason Morrow (CV) 0:31
145: Issac Messamaker (CV) won by forfeit
152: Chaz Graves (KV) beat Carsyn Edwards (CV) TF 20 – 2 4:14
160: Tristan Sinnard (KV) beat Leland Henderson (CV) 2 – 0
170: Daniel Gorskikh (KV) pinned Sabin Esaias 4:20
182: Wayne Johnston (KV) pinned Ryan Messamaker (CV) 4:40
195: Sam Hash (CV) pinned Gavin Montalvo (KV) 1:58
220: Trenton Kingery (KV) pinned Logan Caraccico (CV) 0:57
285: Reagan Roberts (KV) won by forfeit
106: Tre DeRaad (KV) pinned Clayton McDonald 1:35
113: Matt Genobana (CV) pinned Joe Finnigan (KV) 5:03
120: Marco Alejo (KV) pinned Whit Oden 1:27
126: Braylon Trout (KV) pinned Hayden Bratz (CV) 1:16
132: Steven McCreery (KV) pinned Bain Weeks (CV) 1:50
Chariton 39, Knoxville 33
145: Double forfeit
152: Kenton Jensen (C) pinned Jackson Felton (KV) 0:55
160: Tristian Sinnard (KV) pinned Kaiden Anderson (C) 5:54
170: Daniel Gorskikh (KV) pinned Griffin Willis (C) 1:09
182: Wayne Johnston (KV) beat Ian Wilson (C) 9 – 3
195: Jayden All-Winston (C) pinned Gavin Montalvo (KV) 3:35
220: Dane Dyer (C) pinned Trenton Kingery (KV) 5:36
285: Dakota Wilson (C) beat Reagan Roberts (KV) 4 – 3
106: Dylan Chandler (C) pinned Tre DeRaad (KV) 3:19
113: Jacob Chapman (C) pinned Grant Garrison (KV) 0:19
120: Marco Alejo (KV) pinned Octavio Garcia (C) 1:03
126: Blake Sharp (C) pinned Braylon Trout (KV) 1:35
132: Steven McCreery (KV) pinned Jacobie Garland (C) 1:27
138: Luke Spaur (KV) pinned Kaleb Carr (C) 0:59
Chariton 42, EBF 36
145: Nate Curry EBF won by forfeit
152: Levi Van Donselaar EBF pinned Kenton Jensen C 0:53
160: Kaiden Anderson C pinned Cael Lenox EBF 1:57
170: Double forfeit
182: Ian Wilson C pinned Carter Koffman EBF 1:29
195: Jayden Allen-Winston C pinned Stryker Lettington EBF 1:04
220: Dane Dyer C pinned Kaden Stocker EBF 1:04
285: Skyler Young EBF pinned Dallas Furman C
106: Dylan Chandler C won by forfeit
113: Jake Chapman C won by forfeit
120: Landon Davis EBF pinned Jacobie Garland C
126: Kaleb Carr C won by forfeit
132: Tyler Schutt EBF pinned Blake Sharp C 1:53
138: Blake Johnson EBF won by forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.