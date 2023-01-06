ALBIA — All Trenton Kingery needed to do was stay off back.
Win or lose, if Kingery avoided giving up a fall, Knoxville would find themselves with the inside track to the South Central Conference dual championship. Kingery, however, was focused on more than just surviving against Albia junior Carter Kamerick in the final match of the only two SCC wrestling teams without a conference loss entering Thursday's quadrangular.
"My thought the whole time was to win," Kingery said. "I was pretty gassed by the third period, but I knew it was a huge match for me and for the team. I just knew I had to keep going."
As a result, Kingery not only stayed off his back, but ultimately had his hand raised in victory after securing a 6-5 win over Kamerick. The win clinched a 41-33 dual win for Knoxville over the defending SCC champion Blue Demons, allowing Knoxville to exit Monroe County with a perfect 5-0 conference record.
Trailing 38-33 entering the 220-pound finale, Kamerick not only needed to win, but needed a pin to vault Albia in front of Knoxville for the dual victory. Kamerick's best chance came in the second period as the junior had Kingery down on the mat, but could not power Kingery on to his back before ultimately being reversed late in the period, cutting Kamerick's lead to 5-4 entering the final period.
After securing an escape to tie the match, Kingery was awarded the decisive point in the third period on a stalling call against Kamerick. The Albia junior could not secure a takedown in the final minute, allowing Kingery and the Panthers to celebrate a hard-fought win in a battle for SCC prep wrestling supremacy.
"That's such a tough position to be in, but Carter is such a competitor," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "He's a tough kid. He's 170 pounder that weights in at 182 and we're bumping him up to 220. That speaks for itself. When we ask him to do something, he's the type of kid that's going to do it. We're surrounded by those type of kids on this team that are willing to sacrifice themselves for the team. It's a real blessing to coach these guys."
Albia bounced back to take a pair of wins over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Cardinal. The Blue Demons scored six falls over the course of the final seven matches to earn a 60-24 win over the Rockets before seven more pins against the Comets clinched a 76-6 victory that wrapped up Albia's 10th dual win of the season.
"We're not used to taking a loss at home and one our goals (winning the SCC dual title) is now off the table," Wenger said. "You just kind of focus on what's next. It takes some of the pressure off the guys knowing that's behind us. You just chuck it off and move on to the next thing."
EBF (6-2, 3-2 SCC) opened the night doubling up Cardinal, winning 48-24 over the Comets. Landon Davis secured the first of his two pins competing at 120 pounds for the Rockets, securing a win over Mason Shepherd in 1:27 to ignite EBF's rally from an early 18-6 deficit.
"My crossface really worked in that first match," Davis said. "I was able to get the crossface in and whipped him over on his back. I'm still working on that move, but it's coming along pretty well."
Even though Albia came out on top in most of the matches with EBF, each match between the Blue Demons and Rockets took a physical toll on every wrestler. The toughest match came at 138 pounds, where Blake Johnson erased a 4-0 deficit to force overtime before securing a fall for the Rockets at the end of overtime in a seven-minute battle that took a visual toll on Albia's Kael Hutchinson who became ill late in the third period.
"I felt like I was in better shape, so I knew I kept pushing him, it would break him down eventually," Johnson said. "It was about midway through the second period that I felt like I was starting to break him down. When you see something like that late in a match, you know you've got them."
First-year EBF head coach Dimitri Boyer, no stranger to the Rocket-Blue Demon wrestling rivalry as a former EBF state champion wrestler, talked about the perspective of the rivalry for the first time from the coach's seat.
"It's definitely different watching it from the corner. It's definitely a lot more stressful," Boyer said. "EBF and Albia is something that goes back as long as I remember. It's one of those matches where you put the records aside and hope you're ready to go. You hope it gives your guys a little more energy knowing they are you're crosstown rivals."
Cardinal (5-19, 0-5 SCC) dropped a 72-12 decision to Knoxville. Isaac Cox scored his second win of the night for the Comets as the senior heavyweight followed up a satisfying first-period win over EBF's Skylar Young by pinning Knoxville's Reagan Roberts in 1:22.
"I just knew that I had to keep moving. I can't stop, because if those big guys get on top of me, I'm done," Cox said. "I just keep working on my conditioning and work on staying in shape. If I can be in better shape, I'm going to be able to move around those bigger guys."
Albia senior Paul Ballard would ultimately prove to be the top heavyweight on the mat Thursday, pinning Cox in 3:15 to secure his third fall of the night. Once again, Ballard showcased the skills learned in the wrestling room working with first-year Blue Demon coach and former Blue Demon heavyweight state champion Carter Isley.
"It all leads back to my training with Carter. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that guy," Ballard said. "They've helped me achieve what I've already achieved this season, but I know there's still more to come."
Albia (10-4, 4-1 SCC) will be back on the mat competing at the Ottumwa Invitational while EBF and Cardinal will be taking part in the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday. Both tournaments get underway at 10 a.m.
PREP WRESTLING
EBF 48, Cardinal 24
285: Isaac Cox (CARD) over Skyler Young (EDBF) (Fall 1:24) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Landon Davis (EDBF) over Mason Shepherd (CARD) (Fall 1:27) 126: Kyran Spees (CARD) over (EDBF) (For.) 132: Bradly Snook (CARD) over (EDBF) (For.) 138: Blake Johnson (EDBF) over Chalan Zugg (CARD) (Fall 0:47) 145: Nathan Curry (EDBF) over Koby Britt (CARD) (Fall 1:11) 152: Levi VanDonsalaar (EDBF) over Braden Ballard (CARD) (Fall 1:16) 160: Micah Ott (EDBF) over (CARD) (For.) 170: Brock Lewman (CARD) over Cayne Hall (EDBF) (Fall 3:17) 182: Kyler Ricard (EDBF) over Curtis Brown (CARD) (Fall 0:57) 195: Stryker Lettington (EDBF) over (CARD) (For.) 220: Carter Koffman (EDBF) over (CARD) (For.).
Knoxville 41, Albia 33
285: Paul Ballard (ALBI) over Reagan Roberts (KNOX) (Fall 0:20) 106: Blake Crall (ALBI) over Tre DeRaad (KNOX) (Dec 7-2) 113: Wyatt Stewart (ALBI) over Joe Finnegan (KNOX) (Fall 0:48) 120: Conner Pickerell (ALBI) over Dane Gullion (KNOX) (Fall 2:48) 126: Marco Alejo (KNOX) over Sebastian Shaw (ALBI) (TF 16-0 4:45) 132: Brodie Conner (ALBI) over Steven McCreery (KNOX) (Fall 0:37) 138: Luke Spaur (KNOX) over Kael Hutchinson (ALBI) (Fall 2:29) 145: Andon Trout (KNOX) over Carter Folkerts (ALBI) (Fall 0:25) 152: Chaz Graves (KNOX) over Bode Thompson (ALBI) (Fall 3:18) 160: Justin Keller (ALBI) over Jackson Felton (KNOX) (Fall 1:06) 170: Tristan Sinnard (KNOX) over Joey Pearson (ALBI) (Fall 0:58) 182: Daniel Gorskikh (KNOX) over Gage Oddo (ALBI) (Fall 3:46) 195: Wayne Johnston (KNOX) over Devin Kimball (ALBI) (Dec 6-1) 220: Trenton Kingrey (KNOX) over Carter Kamerick (ALBI) (Dec 6-5)
Knoxville 72, Cardinal 12
106: Tre DeRaad (KNOX) over (CARD) (For.) 113: Dane Gullion (KNOX) over (CARD) (For.) 120: Mason Shepherd (CARD) over Jensen Finnegan (KNOX) (Fall 2:43) 126: Marco Alejo (KNOX) over Kyran Spees (CARD) (Fall 0:47) 132: Steven McCreery (KNOX) over Bradly Snook (CARD) (Fall 5:42) 138: Luke Spaur (KNOX) over Chalan Zugg (CARD) (Fall 0:15) 145: Andon Trout (KNOX) over Koby Britt (CARD) (Fall 0:13) 152: Chaz Graves (KNOX) over Braden Ballard (CARD) (Fall 0:45) 160: Tristan Sinnard (KNOX) over (CARD) (For.) 170: Daniel Gorskikh (KNOX) over Brock Lewman (CARD) (Fall 1:47) 182: Wayne Johnston (KNOX) over Curtis Brown (CARD) (Fall 0:14) 195: Ruger Kendall (KNOX) over (CARD) (For.) 220: Trenton Kingrey (KNOX) over (CARD) (For.) 285: Isaac Cox (CARD) over Reagan Roberts (KNOX) (Fall 1:22)
Albia 60, EBF 24
106: Blake Crall (ALBI) over (EDBF) (For.) 113: Wyatt Stewart (ALBI) over (EDBF) (For.) 120: Landon Davis (EDBF) over Conner Pickerell (ALBI) (Fall 4:19) 126: Brodie Conner (ALBI) over (EDBF) (For.) 132: Kayden Henderson (ALBI) over (EDBF) (For.) 138: Blake Johnson (EDBF) over Kael Hutchinson (ALBI) (Fall 6:00) 145: Bode Thompson (ALBI) over Nathan Curry (EDBF) (Fall 2:47) 152: Justin Keller (ALBI) over Micah Ott (EDBF) (Fall 0:57) 160: Joey Pearson (ALBI) over Levi VanDonsalaar (EDBF) (Fall 3:55) 170: Cayne Hall (EDBF) over Gage Oddo (ALBI) (Fall 0:36) 182: Kyler Ricard (EDBF) over (ALBI) (For.) 195: Devin Kimball (ALBI) over Camrin Corcoran (EDBF) (Fall 1:07) 220: Nate Ballard (ALBI) over Stryker Lettington (EDBF) (Fall 1:29) 285: Paul Ballard (ALBI) over Skyler Young (EDBF) (Fall 2:49)
Albia 76, Cardinal 6
113: Wyatt Stewart (ALBI) over (CARD) (For.) 120: Mason Shepherd (CARD) over Sebastian Shaw (ALBI) (Fall 1:46) 126: Brodie Conner (ALBI) over Kyran Spees (CARD) (Fall 1:24) 132: Kayden Henderson (ALBI) over Bradly Snook (CARD) (Fall 5:20) 138: Kael Hutchinson (ALBI) over Chalan Zugg (CARD) (Fall 0:24) 145: Bode Thompson (ALBI) over Koby Britt (CARD) (Fall 0:39) 152: Justin Keller (ALBI) over Braden Ballard (CARD) (Fall 1:00) 160: Carsen Rhodes (ALBI) over (CARD) (For.) 170: Gage Oddo (ALBI) over Brock Lewman (CARD) (MD 10-1) 182: Devin Kimball (ALBI) over Curtis Brown (CARD) (Fall 0:44) 195: Carson Rankin (ALBI) over (CARD) (For.) 220: Nate Ballard (ALBI) over (CARD) (For.) 285: Paul Ballard (ALBI) over Isaac Cox (CARD) (Fall 3:15) 106: Brian Brown (ALBI) over (CARD) (For.)
