Mason Juhl became the first Pekin Panther wrestler to win four consecutive conference championships on Saturday, winning the 182-pound title on Saturday at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament. Juhl won his an SEISC title in his third different weight class after winning the 195-pound title as a freshman and consecutive 220-pound titles as a sophomore and a junior.
Juhl will take a 36-2 record the postseason, which begins for Pekin this Saturday. The only two losses this season for Juhl were by ranked wrestlers, one at 195 pounds, by a total of three points.
Juhl needs two more wins to become the all-time wins leader in Panther wrestling history, breaking Ryan Vogel total of 144 career victories. Juhl set the program record on Saturday with two falls, becoming the school's all-time career pin leader with 82.
The Pekin senior is complemented by two of his classmates, Cael Baker (28-7) with 116 career wins and Michael Jones (31-11) who needs two more victories to become the first Panther wrestling class to have three wrestlers hitting the century-win plateau.
Pekin finished fifth with 102 points. Van Buren County scored 84 points, placing seventh in the SEISC meet, while Cardinal placed 10th with 60 points.
Brant Tedrow picked up the 220-pound SEISC title for Van Buren County, improving to 26-6 clinching the title by pinning Louisa-Muscatine sophomore Spencer Kessell in 1:40. Donovan Babcock won the 195-pound SEISC title for Cardinal, improving to 15-4 with wins over Pekin sophomore Ryan Doud and Notre Dame senior Cole Jarrett.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knoxville 71, EBF 60
Kieren Nichols and Spencer Hixson combined for 48 points as the Panthers outscored EBF, 23-12 in the fourth quarter, to pull away for a key South Central Conference win.
EBF (7-8, 6-4 SCC) heads to Centerville on Tuesday while Knoxville (9-4, 8-1) will host Albia with the winner taking the outright lead in the South Central Conference.
Cardinal 53, Chariton 46
Despite a 27-point effort from Mason Smith, the Cardinal Comets were able to rally in the second half to earn a non-conference win on Saturday.
Cardinal outscored the Chargers 20-11 in the third quarter, tying the score at 39-39 heading into the fourth. The Comets outscored Chariton, 14-7, in the final eight minutes to clinch the win.
Cardinal (8-7) hosts West Burlington in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Tuesday.
Ankeny Christian 58, Moravia 53
Carson Brown scored 20 points for the Mohawks, who rallied to force overtime after trailing 28-18 at the half before the Eagles clinched the Bluegrass Conference tournament championship by scoring nine of 13 points scored in the extra session.
Moravia (14-4) hosts Seymour on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clark County 47, No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County 46
Isabel Manning scored 19 points and racked up 14 rebounds, but missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer, snapping the Warriors' eight-game winning streak.
Van Buren County (13-4, 11-2 SEI south) heads to WACO on Monday.
Moulton-Udell vs. Murray at Orient-Macksburg (Bluegrass Conference Tournament), 2:30 p.m.
Chariton 71, Cardinal 44
Avery Hall scored 24 points for the Chargers, who jumped out to a 17-4 lead against the Comets after one quarter and never looked back on Saturday.
Cardinal (4-12) hosts West Burlington on Tuesday.