OTTUMWA — There were pins. There were comebacks for Ottumwa High School wrestlers on Thursday.
Daltin Doud just happened to accomplish both in one match.
Trailing 3-0 after two periods of his 132-pound match with Xayvion Thomas, the 11th-ranked Ottumwa sophomore didn't panic. Just as Thomas did a period earlier, Doud started from the bottom to start the final period and escaped to pull within 3-1 simply needing to match Thomas in scoring a takedown over the final two minutes to at least force overtime.
"I knew I was going to have score one way or another," Doud said. "When he got in on that single leg, I knew I had to go for the spladle and try to end it there."
The spladle worked. Doud not only got the tying two points on Thomas with the counter, but was able to avoid overtime altogether scoring a fall with just 17 seconds left. It was the fifth of six straight pins scored by Ottumwa, turning the tables quickly against Marshalltown as the Bulldogs erased an 18-0 Bobcat lead on the way to a 53-22 home-opening CIML win on Thursday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"I know we're really tough in those lower weights," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "That's really where we got the ball rolling. Daltin would probably tell you he didn't wrestle his best for two-and-a-half periods. It was a gritty win. He didn't have his best stuff and he still found a way to get a pretty good win."
It was the first of two gritty wins, according to Frueh, by Bulldog sophomores. Two matches later, Braylon Griffiths rallied from a 3-2 deficit entering the final period to earn a 6-3 win over Luke Hageman in a tough 145-pound match.
"I tried to use my top to my advantage. He kept rolling me around and I didn't want to do that," Griffiths said. "The key was to keep him on his belly. I got a couple late back points, which was crucial and used my cardio to my advantage.
"I knew this was going to be a tough match. Luke had a good season last year and I wasn't able to wrestle him. I was excited to see how I would do. I came in ready to wrestle."
Marshalltown received one forfeit and scored a pair of pins in the first three matches, including an impressive 22-second fall scored by heavyweight Tristan King. After hardly trailing at all in three season-opening dual wins at Pekin on Tuesday, Ottumwa faced what might seem like a daunting task of having to dig out of an 18-point hole.
The Bulldog bulldozed the hole, overtaking Marshalltown on the scoreboard with four straight first-period falls. Ashton Grace (106), Jasmine Luedtke (113), Corbin Grace (120) and Dawson Goodwin (126) combined to spend only five minutes and 23 seconds on the mat to score Ottumwa's first four wins, turning Marshalltown's 18-0 lead into Ottumwa's 24-18 edge in less time that it took Doud to add six more points with the fifth straight Bulldog fall.
Koby Chanthalavanh would keep the pin streak alive, impressively putting away Kenton Niehouse with 47 seconds left in the second period of his 138-pound match. Zach Shoemaker added his 101st career win by securing a tech fall for Ottumwa (4-0) in 3:28, showing explosive ability in a dominating 18-2 win over Colton Riken at 152 pounds.
"Koby's really become a fun wrestler to watch. He's really starting to put it all together. He gets to his offense, has a high volume of shots and a high volume of finishes to put points on the board," Frueh said of Chanthalavanh. "Putting nine points on the board in the first period is pretty impressive. We know that, as a freshman, he's going to have some growing pains, but that kid has a lot of potential."
Trevor Summers scored Ottumwa's final win of the night, shutting out Nick Rebik at 170 pounds to secure a 7-0 decision that doubles as the 105th career win for the third-ranked Bulldog senior. Marshalltown (0-1) was able to close out the night with a 15-4 major decision earned by Johan Gomez at 182 pounds.
"We just all the kids to understand that they can go to those moves they hit later in matches in the first period," Frueh said. "If you can hit that move early rather than later in a match, it's not 50-50 going into the final period. We're looking for majors and falls rather than just hoping to pull out a win.
"Overall, we're in a good spot. We just have to keep getting better every day."
Ottumwa's busy opening week included a season-opening trip to Wapello for the new Bulldog girls wrestling team on Friday. On Saturday, the Ottumwa wrestlers will look to earn a milestone win for their head coach with three duals at the Burlington Tournament with two wins needed to secure 100 career head coaching dual wins for Frueh.
"Zach mentioned it to me the other night after he earned his 100th win. I joked with him that it took me a lot longer to get there than him," Frueh said. "It's just a testament to our program and our coaching staff. It's not all about me. It's about all the assistant coaches, the parents and the kids that have helped get me to that point.
"We're not quite there yet, but when it does happen, it'll be nice to reflect on where it started and where we are now."