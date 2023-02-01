ALBIA — By the end of Friday night, the Albia High School wrestling team was celebrating a South Central Conference tournament championship.
By the start of Saturday morning, the Knoxville Panthers were exiting Albia High School with the SCC championship trophy in their hands.
But which team actually won the title? That question was left unanswered as the eight schools left one of the most unique settings for a wrestling tournament as the final point total posted left Albia ahead of Knoxville by just half-a-point, 190-189.5, following a pin by unbeaten heavyweight Paul Ballard in the final match of the seven-hour meet.
Knoxville coaches, however, questioned some of the scoring. Ultimately, the Panthers took the hardware home even while the Blue Demons still remain on top in the scoring of the tournament currently found online, bringing a unique end to a memorable day and night on the mats.
"It says a lot about these two, tough, really evenly-matched teams," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "It says a lot about the programs that we were able to battle it out to the end for the conference title this season. This is the first time we've had this tournament in several years. If we get the chance to do something, we're going to do it up."
Wenger's day began several hours earlier, bringing Briana Wolfer and his daughter, Emma, up to Des Moines to compete in one of the eight inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls regional wrestling tournaments. Once action throughout the day concluded at the Iowa Events Center, Wenger headed back to Albia in time for a night full of SCC action that concluded in the unique setting created for the conference championship matches inside the school's junior high gymnasium allowing a spotlight to shine down on the mat with an entrance way set up for the qualifying wrestlers.
"This might have been the greatest wrestling day of my life," Wenger said. "I've coached in state finals. I've been in some pretty big environments. With the girls regional tournament, watching my daughter and Briana compete in a big environment, then you go about 90 minutes south and get into another big environment. I'm going on 24 hours straight and I wouldn't change it for the world."
Wenger wasn't the only coach to put in a full day of work on Friday. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach Dmitri Boyer began his day early in the morning coaching Makyanna Beinhart, Hanah Grunig and Chelsea Smith at the IGHSAU Region 4 tournament in Des Moines.
In Albia, Boyer coached the Rocket boys to a third-place finish in the SCC tournament. EBF scored 130 points with freshman Landen Davis (120) and Kyler Ricard (182) bringing home individual conference titles.
"It's all adrenaline and Red Bull to go on 20-plus hours without a break," Boyer said. "It was amazing to see the level of competition at the girls regional tournament, then you come down here and the competition within our own conference is extremely tough. There are some hammers out here. Even though it went on nearly until midnight, this is a day I don't think anyone is going to forget."
Three Albia wrestlers earned South Central Conference individual titles. Brodie Conner (41-5) won the 126-pound title, pinning three consecutive opponents in the first period culminating with a championship win over Kyran Spees (24-18), who led Cardinal to an eighth-place finish with 64 points with his runner-up finish.
Justin Keller, meanwhile, narrowly avoided being pinned in the 145-pound finals by Knoxville senior Andon Trout. After kicking out of a first-period cradle, Keller worked his way to a fall late in the second period improving to 29-3 on the season with his most recent comeback win.
"It's not ideal. It's not what you want to be in that kind of trouble early in a match," Keller said. "It all comes down to all those weeks in practice hearing the coaches tell you to wrestle hard through any position. You just never quit wrestling. That was never more true that in this tournament."
Ballard improved to 44-0 on the season for the Blue Demons, scoring three falls to claim the SCC heavyweight title. After a scoreless first period in the championship match with EBF senior Skyler Young (17-5), Ballard was able to work his way to a fall from the opening ride of the second period continuing to take the tools and advice from former Albia state heavyweight champion and current Albia wrestling coach Carter Isley and put both to good use.
"Carter's done a good job reminding me that I don't have to live up to anyone else's expectations," Ballard said. "I try to tell myself that, no matter what happens during a match, I'm going to wrestle my hardest. If I come out on top, I come out on top. If I don't, we'll go back to the wrestling room and try harder."
Centerville finished fourth with 120 points, bringing home two SCC titles to Appanoose County. Leland Henderson improved to 29-10 on the season, scoring a pair of first-period falls and an 11-2 semifinal major decision over Cardinal junior Brock Lewman, while Matt Genobana followed in the footsteps of older brother Nathan in becoming a conference champion taking the title at 113 pounds.
"I definitely don't want to stay in my brother's shadow," said Genobana, now 30-14 during his freshman season. "I just try to follow my own path and see where it leads me."
Davis County finished fifth in the conference meet with 92 points. Emmitt Newton improved to 39-1, winning his second straight SCC title with a 6-3 win in the finals over Albia senior Wyatt Stewart (31-5) while Deken Sorenson earned the 132-pound SCC title, improving to 35-6 on the season with a trio of first-period falls for the Mustang junior.
"This is something I've been shooting for the past two seasons," Sorenson said. "I don't think I've ever won this title. It meant so much to finally do it wrestling in front of so many people. It kind of reminds me of a fight club in here. It's like you're getting ready to go out for a UFC match.
"It was pretty wild."
