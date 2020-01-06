EDDYVILLE - T.J. Stuart could have eased the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestlers back into the water in the first competition out of the holiday break.
Instead, Stuart made sure the Rockets dove right into the deep end Saturday in EBF's home dual tournament. By the end of the day, Rocket wrestlers were swimming like pros finishing the day with three wins in four duals including a 58-21 third-place victory over Wilton that featured 10 straight EBF wins, including nine pins to close out the afternoon.
"We took as many tough teams as we could find for this tournament and we put them on our side of the tournament," Stuart said. "We knew we were going to get four pretty solid tests. I'm pretty happy with the overall performance of the guys. They showed a lot of guts. The attitudes were pretty good all day and the mindset of the guys got even better as the day went on.
"The more we competed, the tighter knit our team got and the more focused we became. It just got better for us as the day went on."
EBF improved to 11-3 in duals this season. The Rockets were one win short of competing in the championship dual with Waukee High School's junior varsity squad.
Atlantic-CAM prevented EBF from making a championship run, scoring seven straight falls to open a 47-33 win over the Rockets in the second dual of the day for both teams. The Trojans would take five wins, including a 54-27 victory over Waukee JV, to claim the EBF Duals championship for a second straight year.
"It's always competitive here. We get to see a lot of teams that we don't see throughout the season," Atlantic head wrestling coach Tim Duff said. "The pool wrestling, when you look at the scores, we were in dogfights all day with EBF, Des Moines East and Camanche. Our kids really got to be a part of some really competitive matches. That's where you learn and get better."
The strength of the EBF pool was proven by the end of the day with Atlantic, Des Moines East and Camanche joining the Rockets in winning the four duals in the final round of the tournament. East topped Centerville, 45-26, to claim fifth place on Saturday while Camanche bounced back from an 0-3 performance in pool action to dominate Mediapolis in the seventh-place dual, 66-18.
"The guys should feel like they were a part of some dogfights," Stuart said. "We wanted to compete against the best teams in the tournament. I think the final results proved we were in the tougher pool. We were not looking to duck anyone. We wanted to go heads-up with ever single one of their studs. There are a lot of teams that might have bumped and wiggled their lineup around, but we need that competition to know where we stand.
"Those teams we faced have some hammers in their lineup and we wrestled them. We did alright."
Ultimately, EBF had a few hammers of their own that nailed down three dual wins. The ultimate hammer was Sage Walker, EBF's top-ranked 182-pound unbeaten senior who scored the clinching win in all three dual victories for the Rockets including a 7-3 decision over Logan Waltz in the final match of a 36-35 opening-round win over Camanche.
"The weight-ins took a lot longer than they should and I didn't really feel good during that match," Walker said. "I wrestled alright. I thought I was going to throw up the entire match, but I got that win for the team.
"We should have beaten Camanche by a lot more. We proved what we're capable of against Des Moines East (a 51-30 EBF win). Overall, we wrestled well. We were a little timid against Atlantic. We just need to get our younger guys going. When you get to our guys like Tate (Ricard) and Tristen (Sales), our lineup really gets us going."
Ricard (138), Sales (145), Hunter McFadden (152) and Conner Reed (195) joined Walker in going 4-0 for EBF on Saturday. Sales, who like Walker opened the year ranked in the top 10, scored opening-minute falls in three of his four matches. Only Robert Avery of Des Moines East pushed Sales into a second period before eventually being pinned in 2:37.
"Right now, I'm ranked fourth in the state, but I try not to think about that when I'm out on the mat," Sales said. "I just want to get better. I've got some tough opponents that I've got to wrestle coming up. I'll really see where I stack up when we go up to Benton's tournament next weekend."
Before that trip, EBF will continue its quest for the regular-season South Central Conference title on Thursday. The Rockets head to Chariton to face the Chargers, Knoxville and Albia starting at 5:30 p.m.