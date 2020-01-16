EDDYVILLE – Life in the South Central Conference isn’t easy.
Case in point: Thursday’s SCC wrestling quadrangular in Eddyville. Two wins away from a perfect run to adding the conference dual championship to their resume, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling team found themselves in a dogfight with Davis County, fifth in SCC standings entering the night.
With a bid for perfection and a second straight SCC dual title on the line, EBF was pushed the limit by the Mustangs. Conner Reed’s pin of Matthew Garmon with 19 seconds left in the opening period at 220 pounds proved to be the lift the Rockets needed to edge Davis County by criteria, winning 43-42 after Dalton Main’s pin of Skyler Young in the heavyweight finale tied the score at 42-42.
“We need to get guys back in the weights we need them at and we need to get guys back from injuries and illness,” EBF wrestling coach T.J. Stuart said. “That’s what happens sometimes. You can’t make excuses if you’re missing guys. You find a way to win.”
Win EBF did in the end. After edging out the Mustangs by the slimmest of margins, the Rockets rolled to the end in the final SCC dual of the season clinching a 54-24 win over Centerville winning the final six matches with opening-period falls including the final five wins being secured in less than a minute.
“Davis County and Centerville both came in here wanting a piece of the conference title. I don’t know if Davis County could have wrestled us any better,” Stuart said. “It is what it is. It might have been as bad as we’ve wrestled (against Davis County) all year. We were able to dogfight through it. We shifted about five or six kids in weight classes and got the results we needed from those wrestlers.
Reed secured what proved to be clinching pins against both Davis County and Centerville, pinning Cruise Flanders in 22 seconds. Reed joined teammates Caydn Hall (113), Tate Ricard (145), Trestin Sales (152), Alan Angle (170) and Sage Walker (182) in picking up a pair of wins for the Rockets to clinch the outright SCC dual championship.
“It’s the second year in row we’ve been able to accomplish this. Not many teams get the chance to contend for two straight conference championships,” Reed said. “I say we go for three in a row next year.”
Stuart smiled when talking about the opportunity to ‘three-peat’ as SCC champs in 2020-21.
“I told the guys to not look too far ahead. We’ve still got a lot of season left this year,” Stuart said. “There are still a lot of things we can fight for. We won some big matches to get some seeding criteria back from losses we suffered earlier in the year.”
Davis County head wrestling coach Jim Nelson also had smile on his face despite an 0-2 night for the Mustangs following a 48-30 loss to Knoxville in the final dual of the night. Playing the role of underdog spoiler on Thursday, the Mustangs scored five pins in the first six matches against EBF to open a 30-6 lead.
“The kids saw as the night progressed just how well we actually matched up with EBF,” Nelson said. “We were surprised with the result. We got fortunate starting at the lighter weights where we matched up better with EBF. It kind of got that momentum going our way.
“We’re still a pretty young team. When you look up at the scoreboard at the end of a dual with a team like EBF and see you’ve got the same number of points, it’s shows how far we’ve progressed already this year. If we continue to mature, we’ll be right there in the future.”
Ultimately, EBF’s bid for perfection and the outright SCC title came down to the 220-pound match between Davis County’s Clayton Garmon and EBF’s Reed. With the score tied at 36 and only one match left, Reed knew there was only one option.
“You have to win. There’s no losing in that situation,” Reed said. “You have to win for your team. It feels really good to come through in that situation.”
Centerville set up a final showdown for the SCC team title after beating Knoxville, 45-30, to close out round one of the quadrangular. Ryan Currington gave the Big Reds the lead for good against the Panthers, pinning Trenton Kingery in 1:48 at 195 pounds before Flanders secured a thrilling 7-6 win in overtime at 220 pounds over Jared Landsperger, scoring a tying takedown with three seconds left in the third period.
Taylor Huggins (120), Marcus Elam (132) and Caden Hill (182) all secured a pair of wins for Davis County. The Mustangs were scheduled to wrestle Friday at BGM, but those duals have been called off due to the impending winter storm that also forced EBF officials to postpone Friday’s boys and girls Rocket basketball games with Davis County. The Mustangs and EBF will play the boys game on Monday, Dec. 20 while the girls will play on Monday, Dec. 27 in Eddyville.
EBF’s wrestling team also hopes to compete this weekend after having last Saturday’s trip to Benton Community called off. The Rockets are scheduled to compete at Solon’s tournament this Saturday. Both EBF and Davis County, who is scheduled to wrestle Saturday at WACO, could join Centerville’s Big Red Invitational if weather postpones those tournaments.