EDDYVILLE – There was a lot to look forward to going into the high school wrestling season for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
The Rockets were one win away one season earlier from qualifying for the Class 1A state duals. Many of those wrestlers that led EBF on a second-half surge a season earlier, including three returning state qualifiers with two earning preseason top-10 rankings led by Saige Walker, last year’s 47-1 state runner-up at 170 pounds and this year’s preseason top-ranked wrestler at 182.
Two months into the season, EBF appears right on track to meet the expectations set for the team heading into the year. The Rockets are 8-2 in duals, won the South Central Conference tournament title and have seven wrestlers with over 10 wins so far this season, including Walker and Trestin Sales who enter 2020 with perfect 15-0 records.
It has been anything but smooth sailing, however, for EBF to get to this point this season. Just ask T.J. Stuart, who found himself thrust into the role of interim head coach of the Rockets shortly before the season began.
“The worst trade off I think I’ve made so far with going into the head coaching role is everything on the administrative side,” Stuart said. “I’ve never had to deal with it before. It’s something I prefer to not deal with. I’ve always enjoyed being unpaid for that reason.
“I’ve had to count on the kids to help be the leaders. We’ve got a big group of kids and sometimes, I’m the only coach that’s here sometimes. You can’t see everything, so you rely on the guys to make sure everyone continues to work hard and help coach in some cases. We can’t help 10 groups of kids at the exact same time. We have great leadership as a whole, but it can always be better.”
Stuart’s sudden change from assistant to interim head coach came in the aftermath of Brett Little’s arrest on Oct. 19 on a charge of domestic abuse. Little, who led EBF to the 2014 Class 1A state wrestling team championship, was charged less than a month before the start of practice for current season leading to more than just a simple administrative change for the Rocket wrestling program to deal with.
“There were a lot of things that we had to deal with that many other teams didn’t have to deal with. There was a little turmoil in the community that went along with the coaching change,” Stuart said. “That’s neither here nor there. We have a goal and the kids need the coaches to stay pretty straight and narrow with it.
“If I could get the coach back today, I would. He’s great for the community and great for the program. I know we miss him, but I know he’d also want us to go full steam ahead with the season. We don’t plan on taking any days off. We’re going to get good work in every single day improving our technique, getting our shape better than it is and get our kids in the weight classes we need them in to match-up head-to-head for duals.”
The preseason goal of making a run at qualifying for both the state wrestling dual and individual tournaments continued over the holiday break. The Rockets will test themselves right away at home on Saturday as the EBF Duals will see Atlantic, Camanche and Des Moines East facing the Rockets while Centerville, Wilton, Mediapolis and Waukee’s junior varsity team will compete on the other side of round-robin competition to set up the championship, third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place matches in a format similar to the state duals.
“We’re not going to have an easy route to try and win the championships. I feel like we have the tougher draw to get to the finals, which I may have had a hand in pulling the strings on to set that up,” Stuart said. “I like it. I wouldn’t have done it any differently. There are a lot of coaches that would set something like this up to make sure their team gains confidence. If we want confidence, we’ll go get it on Saturday.
“We’re going to push. It doesn’t need to be easy for us. At the end of the year, no one is going to lay down for us. This is part of learning how to fight and we’re going to have fight right away in the first few duals of 2020.”
AROUND THE AREA
While EBF will wait until this weekend to begin the 2020 portion of the season, both the Fairfield and Pekin wrestling teams will get any early jump with duals late this week. The Trojans will be the first area wrestling team on the mat, competing Thursday in a triangular with Chariton and Bondurant-Farrar.
Fairfield was winless in five duals during the first half of the season, largely due to not having a full varsity roster. The Trojans did score a team-high 74 points in a seventh-place finish on Dec. 21 at the Iowa City Regina Invitational including a runner-up finish at 113 pounds from freshman Zach Westercamp, who is 6-2 in his first year of varsity wrestling.
“We go right from wrestling at Bondurant on Jan. 2 to wrestling at Des Moines North’s tournament on Jan. 4. That’s two meets for us before we even get back to school,” Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller said. “I’m excited to see the growth that the team keeps presenting itself. We’re continuing to work and grind away. I’m excited to see what our team looks like with a full line-up and see what the new year brings.”
Pekin, who placed fourth in that same Regina Invite with individual championship wins from Michael Jones and Mason Juhl, competes Friday at the West Burlington Duals. The Panthers were also busy over the holiday break, not only working for the 2020 portion of the high school season but hosting a youth wrestling tournament this past Friday night.
“We had a lot of work to do over the holiday break with five duals at West Burlington waiting on us three days before school even starts back up,” Pekin head wrestling coach Al Chapman said. “It was almost like we said Merry Christmas to everyone, then got right back to work.”
Most area teams will resume their wrestling seasons next week at various duals. Albia, Fairfield and Sigourney-Keota will all be a part of the Ottumwa Invitational at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 11.
“We’ve just got to compete and work to get better and better each day,” Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. “The ultimate goal for us is the CIML Metro championship, districts and state. We’re on our way. We just have to keep going.”