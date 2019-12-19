DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School wrestling team won just five of 11 contested matches, and Des Moines dominated the upper weights in a 54-28 CIML Metro dual-meet victory Thursday at East High School.
Ottumwa earned wins from Chris Luedtke (113 pounds) and Corbin Grace (120) as each won by fall. Also picking up wins for the Bulldogs were Reese Jones (152) and Trevor Summers (160).
The Bulldogs' other win came from Zach Shoemaker at 145, where he defeated Robert Avery 13-1.
Ottumwa won the first three matches starting at 145, but East followed with four pins and a forfeit to take a 30-16 lead.
Grace's pin brought the Bulldogs within 36-28, but East finished with three straight six-point wins to complete the victory.
Ottumwa competes at the Al Garrison Duals in Waukee Saturday in the final meet before Christmas break.
at Des Moines
Des Moines East 54, Ottumwa 28
145 — Zach Shoemaker (O) def. Robert Avery, 13-1. 152 — Reese Jones (O) pin Sean Shehan, 3:27. 160 — Trevor Summers (O) pin Braden Gordon, 0:50. 170 — Sean Head (D) pin Max Messerli, 3:04. 182 — Zach Truitt (D) pin Brandon McKeag, 1:24. 195 — Grae Andeson (D) pin Brody Slack, 1:02. 220 — Taylor Schwartzman (D) pin Remington Cosgrove, 3:01. 285 — Dashawn Scott (D) won by forfeit. 106 — Symon Yates (D) won by forfeit. 113 — Chris Luedtke (O) pin Alex Lovan, 4:34. 120 — Corbin Grace (O) pin Marcos Escorcia, 1:47. 126 — Edwin Kramah (D) pin Dawson Goodwin, 0:37. 132 — Brock Espalin (D) won by forfeit. 138 — Zach Niederklopfer (D) pin Sayar Aung, 1:30.