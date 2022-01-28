DES MOINES – Trevor Summers suffered his first loss of his senior season on Friday night at the CIML wrestling tournament.
Urbandale senior Kasey Ross improved to 37-1 on the season, winning a 7-1 decision over Summers in the 170-pound title match. Summers is now 36-1, currently 12 wins shy of tying Isaiah Cox with a school record 149 career wins.
Ottumwa finished 10th as a team in the CIML wrestling tournament with 94.5 points. Southeast Polk won the conference tournament with 259 total points.
The Bulldog wrestlers wrapped up a perfect run through CIML Metro conference opponents on Thursday, dominating Des Moines North-Hoover earning a 66-10 win improving to 18-2 overall in duals this season. Summers, Konnor Smith, Zachariah Shoemaker, Daniel Robert, John Hardin, Ashton Grace, Corbin Grace, Dawson Goodwin, Dalton Doud and Koby Chanthalavanh all secured wins in the dual with Chanthalavanh, Ashton and Corbin Grace all scoring falls for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa returns to the mat for Senior Night next Thursday. The Bulldogs host Dowling Catholic in the team's regular-season finale.