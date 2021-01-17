CENTERVILLE — Trevor Summers was on a roll earlier this season when he stepped on the mat for a championship match against Lucas Henderson.
On Saturday, Summers proved he might be wrestling even better midway through his junior season.
After suffering his first loss of the season to Henderson in the 170-pound title match at the Dan Christensen Invitational last month, Summers turned things around in a big way in the rematch with the Centerville senior. Summers worked Henderson's shoulders to the mat midway through the second round, scoring an impressive fall to secure the only individual championship in Ottumwa's fourth-place showing at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational.
"I was not expecting a fall. I was expecting this to go all three periods again," Summers said. "To get that fall is exciting. It just shows how much work I've put in the wrestling room and how much I've been progressing throughout the year."
The lessons learned in the 7-5 loss in December to Henderson, ending Summers' perfect start to the season after 12 straight wins with 11 straight pins, carried the Ottumwa junior to victory in Saturday's 170-pound final. The biggest lesson Summers took away from his first loss of this season was to continue moving on the mat.
"I didn't move as much in the first match. That left shots open for him to hit," Summers said. "I had to move my feet more this match so he didn't have those open windows. Last time we wrestled, he was the one scoring all the points. This time, I felt like I had more control on my feet."
That control led to a scoreless stalemate in the first period that saw the wrestles continue to tie up, but fail to take the other off their feet in the middle of the mat. Summers would receive the first point in the second period after Henderson twice jumped trying to escape on the whistle after starting on bottom.
Summers kept control and used a chicken wing to ultimately end the match at the three-minute mark.
"It was a chicken wing and half. I ran the half so it stacked him up," Summers said of the winning move. "It feels like a big win for me. As soon as I heard that whistle and saw that hand slap the mat, excitement filled my body."
The Bulldogs again held their own in a deep tournament field after placing third in the 11-team Ottumwa Invitational last weekend. Ottumwa finished with 118 points, beating out nine other teams including a nine-point edge over PCM for fourth despite an early injury scare that took Ottumwa Invite champion Corbin Grace out of the Big Red Invite.
"It was in the second round when he suffered the injury. They actually took him to the hospital, but he's good to go forward," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Freuh said. "We've got to continue to get better in certain positions. The things that we work on in practice, we have to trust that it's going to work out here. It's all got to translate, but we'll keep getting after it."
Centerville, wrestling in its home tournament for the first time since 2018, finished eighth with 76 points. Nathaniel Genobana and Matthew Lewis, both champions as freshman in that 2018 Halupnick Invite, secured titles on Saturday with Genobana (28-1) scoring four pins and a 17-4 major decision in the semifinals over Clarinda junior Kale Downey at 138 pounds while Lewis (18-3) scored four pins including a fall in 1:14 over Clarinda freshman Karson Downey in the 145-pound finals.
"I got a good workout in and got the blood flowing after the weigh-in," Lewis said. "I'm still getting used to wrestling at 145 (Lewis won Class 2A's 126-pound state title last year). It felt good. These last couple of matches have felt a lot better.
"I felt like I could have opened things up a little bit more in the first period (of the 138-pound final with Knoxville sophomore Andon Trout)," Genobana said. "It is what it is. I was still able to get the job done."
Creston-OM would score 201.5 points to win the team championship at the Halupnick Big Red Invite, beating out fellow southwest Iowa school Clarinda by 31.5. Centerville head wrestling coach Jared Bevins, a graduate of Creston, talked about participating in the tournament for the first time since wrestling for the Panthers.
"It was fun. It was a good day overall," Bevins said. "It was good to see some teams that we don't see a whole lot during the year. I knew we lost a couple of top wrestlers in the past few days with some teams dropping out, but all in all it was a good day for our guys."
Davis County edged out Centerville for eighth place by nine points. Dawson Townsend (17-2) followed up his run to a title the previous weekend in Ottumwa by winning the 120-pound title at the Big Red Invite, earning a 4-2 win over Creston freshman Austin Evans in a tense championship match.
"I knew this was going to be a tough match going in," Townsend said. "Wrestling tough matches is what I like."
Van Buren County was edged out by Fairfield by six points (49-43) for 11th place despite a runner-up finish by Brant Tedrow (13-5) at 220 pounds. Logan Adam finished fourth for the Trojans at 152 pounds while Payton Cline led Fairfield with 10 points on the way to a fifth-place finish at 145 pounds.