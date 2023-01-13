FAIRFIELD — There aren't too many wrestlers that think like Julian Pumphrey.
The Fairfield freshman has embraced the idea of wrestling from behind on the scoreboard. In fact, Pumphrey has been using it to his advantage.
"I normally let the guys do what they're going to do and figure my way out," Pumphrey said. "That allows me to take a mental note of what they do."
Pumphrey put his mental notes to good use on Thursday, securing one of three wins for the Trojan wrestlers during a 57-12 Southeast Conference dual loss to Fort Madison on Senior Night at Dan Breen Gymnasium. After falling behind 5-1 in the opening two minutes to Calvin Johnson, Pumphrey turned things around in the second period taking Johnson down before working his way into a winning fall at 3:23 clinching the 138-pound match.
"When someone starts to chop, I bring my hand down and roll it up my entire body to bring it back out," Pumphrey said. "I do pretty well with that. I worked a lot on the half cradle. I wanted to get on top and he (Johnson) would not let me on top, so I had to work and work at it.
"I sprawled on a shot and waited for the perfect moment to get a crossface in. Getting that in helped me get around him. He also brought his leg up, so I pulled that towards me. He dropped to the ground and only had one arm around my leg. I was able to go around quickly and get control of both legs."
Pumphrey's breakdown made it sound so easy. In reality, the Bloodhounds made nothing easy on the Trojans scoring five falls including two early pins secured in matches that could have gone either way.
"I was worried for awhile that we weren't even going to win a match," Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller said. "When you've got guys not only winning close matches, but turning those close matches into pins, things start snowballing on you pretty quickly.
"They started out with momentum. We almost had it early, but we wind up giving up a pin in a match we almost had a fall in. It just got away from us."
That win came at 160 pounds, where Aiden Lyons nearly matched an opening-match fall scored by Aidan Pennock for Fort Madison with a fall in the first period against Emmett Kruse. Time ran out before Lyons could get Kruse completely secured on the mat, leaving one of eight Fairfield seniors honored before the meet with a 5-0 lead heading into the second period.
Lyons added a takedown in the second period, opening a comfortable 7-0 lead. Kruse, however, was able to catch Lyons in a headlock early in the third period and worked his way into a fall at 4:50 giving the Bloodhounds a 12-0 lead in the dual.
"The great thing is that these kids have good bodies and good minds," Miller said. "I know they've all got great attitudes. They're not afraid to get back in the room and work on things. There are small things we can clean up. That's what we've spent the most time on this year because we see the need for it. We're raw. We've got to clean a lot of technique up."
Aliya Abbott scored the first win for any Fairfield varsity wrestler on Thursday, pinning Hayden Kemper with less than 30 seconds left in the opening period of a 105-pound match for the Trojan girls' wrestling team. Fort Madison would bounce back to win the next two matches, including a thrilling 7-6 decision scored by Tatum Peters at 155 over Arwyd Hayes on a takedown with six seconds left giving the Fort Madison girls a 9-6 edge over the Trojans.
"I actually hate all the pre-match stuff that goes on. It seems like it takes forever to get to my match," said Abbott after waiting for Senior Night, youth wrestling introductions and a series of junior varsity matches to finish before taking the mat. "It still feels like it takes forever, even this late into the season. You just want to go, go, go and get the match over with."
Fairfield (8-6, 2-2 Southeast) heads to Centerville to compete at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday. Action at Lakeview Gymnasium gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
