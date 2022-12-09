FAIRFIELD — Nothing brought a bigger smile to Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller's face than watching Arwyd Hays make the move that resulted in a last-second come-from-behind win.
Just over an hour later, Hays made the same move in the same period in the same situation. Trailing Ottumwa freshman Zaria Garcia 7-4 entering the final two minutes, Hays was able to muscle her way into a fall with 1:31 left in the match securing her second thrilling win for the Trojan girls wrestling team as part of a successful all-around night for the Fairfield wrestling program.
All told, 13 different wrestlers would score at least one of the 15 wins by the Fairfield boys and girls during a triangular dual against Ottumwa and Southeast Conference rival Washington. The Trojan boys closed out the night edging Ottumwa, 42-39, after earning a 44-27 win over the Demons.
"Ottumwa's a great program with great coaches and great athletes, so it's always nice to beat a team like that," Miller said. "Beating a conference school like Washington is pretty sweet, too. I knew it would be a tough dual, but we had five guys that made weight for the first time all season. We were at full strength for the first time and our kids wrestled tough."
Both the Fairfield and Washington girls earned four wins on the night, splitting a pair of matches to open the evening with Washington senior Teegan Sulentich pinning Hays in the first period.
After the Fairfield boys put away a 17-point win over the Demons, Hays showcased her resiliency returning to the mat to face Jenna Bose. Trailing 7-4 with less than a minute remaining, Hays was able to take down the Washington junior to pull within a point before rolling Bose to her back with time running out scoring three decisive near-fall points to capture a 9-7 win shortly before the final whistle.
"It was really close in that first match. I don't even know how I did it, but I just listened to my coaches and paid attention to their instructions," Hays said. "I was really tired at that point. I wasn't even sure if I had pulled it out."
There was no doubt about the second win of the night for Hays, which nearly followed an identical script with Garcia building a 7-2 lead taking command of the match after two periods. This time, however, Hays didn't wait until the final minute to make her move getting Garcia down right at the start of the third period allowing plenty of time to clinch the fall.
"Doing what I did in my first win gave me the confidence I could make that move again and pull it off," Hays said. "I made a lot of improvements in this meet. I couldn't really believe I had the same opportunity twice in a row. Other times that I've won, I felt confident from the beginning. This was much tougher, but that made it so much more satisfying."
Alyia Abbott and Jaydin Scharf added falls for the Fairfield girls against Ottumwa, allowing the Trojans to win four of their seven matches in the triangular. Abbott remained unbeaten by pinning Bradi Houston with four seconds left in the first period while Scharf overcame a shot to the nose during a scramble with Maravilha Vedina to pin the Ottumwa freshman in 3:08.
"All the girls work hard in the wrestling room," Miller said. "It's exciting to see these girls develop as wrestlers. It's going better than I thought it was going to go. The great thing is they actually listen better than the boys do, so they've come along a little bit faster. They're in the room, they're coachable and they're great teammates. That's all I ever ask from any of our wrestlers."
The Ottumwa girls did not go home empty-handed on Thursday. Emma Strayer saw to that, pinning Washington sophomores Peggy Miller and Zoe Lewis in 90 combined seconds.
"This was a stepping stone for us," Ottumwa head girls wrestling coach Isaiah Cox said. "There were girls that have been coming off the mat crying after a loss. There were no tears shed by any of the girls that wrestled in this meet. That's a win for me. We're going to keep growing and we're going to keep getting better."
The Ottumwa boys earned their sixth dual win of the season, dominating Washington midway through the triangular scoring the first 21 points on the way to a 51-24 win over the Demons. Aiden Lord (182) and Ashton Grace (113) each scored first-period falls for Ottumwa in the win while Kaden Hubbell (138), Koby Chanthalavanh (145) and Braylon Griffiths (152) all went the distance to score early decision in building Ottumwa's early lead over Washington.
"We came out pretty well against Washington, finishing moves and wrestling through positions," Ottumwa head boys wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "I think our effort was there all night."
While the effort was there for the Bulldogs (6-2), Fairfield (3-2, 1-1 Southeast) was able to set the tone early with falls earned by Cason Miller at 145 pounds and Dane Burkhart at 182 establishing an important 18-12 lead in the dual allowing Miller to put wrestlers in position to score the key wins that clinched the dual for the Trojans.
"I didn't feel like we were ready mentally or physically against Washington even though we came out with the win," Steve Miller said. "The message between the duals was that the guys early in the meet against Washington didn't do what they needed to do and it forced us to battle through it without being able to move guys around. Against Ottumwa, those guys in the early matches did what they had to do. They put us in a great position. Having the numbers we have is also great. We were able to pull guys off the bench to allow for better match-ups where we needed them."
Ultimately, Ben Sirdoreus would be called on to score the clinching win for the Trojans (3-2, 1-1 Southeast) pinning Giovanni Hernandez in 98 seconds of a 126-pound match. Dre Smithburg (220) and Kenneth Craig (285) also picked up key first-period falls for the Trojans countering the 8-4 decision earned for Ottumwa by Neo Guida at 195 pounds over Cody Birlson and the falls scored by Logan Hubbell (113) and Wyatt McGachey (132) to trim a 21-point Fairfield lead down to nine before a third-period fall by Elijah Simons (138) closed out a winning night for the Trojan wrestlers.
"Fairfield wrestled better than us," Frueh said. "They stayed in great position and we did some things that are uncharacteristic of our guys. In a close meet like that, if you're not at full strength, stuff like that is going to cost you."
