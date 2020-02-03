FAIRFIELD — Sage Walker became just the 22nd wrestler to win three championships at the Southern Iowa Classic, dominating the field on the way to securing the 182-pound title on Saturday in the final tournament of the regular season.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior maintained his position as the top-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at 182, improving to 33-0 on the season pinning Norwalk sophomore Dylan Cowick, Fort Madison junior Levi Lowney and Keokuk senior Dylan Jeffers. Walker needed just 68 seconds to secure the championship win over Jeffers, who entered the tournament ranked 10th in 2A at 182.
Walker was one of three EBF wrestlers to finish the day with Southern Iowa Classic individual championships. Trestin Sales improved to 30-2 on the season with wins over Fairfield junior Logan Adam, Knoxville senior Koby Gordon and Albia senior Barrett Bonnett winning the championship match 9-2.
Caydn Hall won the 113-pound title for the Rockets, pinning Fairfield freshman Zach Westercamp in 3:27 to improve to 27-8 on the season. As a team, EBF was second in points with 134. Fort Madison secured the team championship with an impressive 204.5-point total.
Albia finished sixth with 91.5 points. Fifth-ranked sophomore Carter Anderson brought home the only individual title for the Blue Demons, pinning freshman teammate Wyatt Stewart in the 106-pound finals, improving to 31-2 on the season.
Centerville edged Davis County by a single point (71-70) for ninth place in the Southern Iowa Classic. Kayden Kauzlarich (34-2) became a four-time Southern Iowa Classic champion for the Big Reds, earning a 9-6 win over Burlington senior Duncan Delzell in a thrilling 132-pound final, while Taylor Huggins (29-6) brought home the 120-pound title for the Mustangs winning four matches including a 15-6 victory over Fort Madison junior Owen Kruse in the championship match.
Westercamp was Fairfield's only wrestler to qualify for a championship match in the meet hosted by the Trojans. As a team, Fairfield finished 11th out of 14 teams with 58 points scored. The Trojans will host Davis County next week in the Class 2A sectional round while EBF and Centerville will wrestle at Albia next Saturday beginning the two-week road to Wells Fargo Arena and the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.