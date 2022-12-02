BLOOMFIELD — First meet. First dual. First wins.
For one Ottumwa High School wrestling team, it was a perfect start to what could be another successful season for a longtime program. For the other Bulldog varsity squad, it was a historically successful night as the OHS girls high school wrestling team won their official debut as a sanctioned program on Tuesday at Davis County High School, winning 27-6 over the first-year Pekin girls wrestling program.
The Bulldog boys cheered on the girls, then went right back to work finishing off a 3-0 night in a quadrangular with Pekin, Davis County and Lynnville-Sully. Ottumwa won 64-18 over the Panthers, 54-24 over the Mustangs and 51-30 over the Hawks on a night with an extra level of excitement.
"I really enjoyed seeing the boys lined up to watch the girls rattle off five wins. It was cool to have everyone in the gym sharing in all the success," Ottumwa head boys wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "The big thing for the boys was that we had five kids get their first wins. Dylan Forney, Giovanni Hernandez, Efren Huerta, Tyler Schaus and Angel Mendez were all able to get their hands raised for the first time. We always kind of make a big deal about that. It's kind of like a welcoming to the team to get that first win off their chest."
Besides the five OHS boys that earned their first varsity wins, three members of the OHS girls wrestling team secured initial victories in the program's first-ever dual. Davis County freshman Bradi Houston earned a 12-6 win over Pekin freshman Lexa Nelson, holding on late as Nelson nearly scored a fall in the final seconds after Houston had built a 11-0 lead early in the final period.
"I was a little nervous at first, but they went away once I got out there on the mat," Houston said. "My dad used to wrestle and he was pretty good, so I thought I might try it out. It was pretty tough right there at the end, but I'm excited to learn more and get some more mat time."
Marvilha Vedina and Zaira Garcia Gonzalez also scored their first wins for the OHS girls, each scoring first-period falls. Vedina used a reversal to turn a 5-1 deficit into a pin of Emma Hooper with just eight seconds left in the opening period while Gonzalez scored an initial takedown and never looked back, pinning Cheryl Wise in 65 seconds.
"They were so nervous going into the meet. I got so many texts from the girls asking what they needed to do, but they just went out there and did exactly what we've been practicing," Ottumwa head girls wrestling coach Isaiah Cox said. "It's so awesome to get to do this. Now, we've got the boys cheering us on. It's a different type of feeling having parents coming up to me telling me how awesome it was to see this. It's something that's going to keep growing."
Pekin head wrestling coach Al Chapman agrees. The Panthers have seven wrestlers out for the school's first girls wrestling team with Lila Miller scoring a win on Tuesday, pinning Kaydance Hancock in just 38 seconds.
"It's been a lot of fun getting this program going," Chapman said. "It's not just have seven girls out for the first season. We've got four freshmen. If we can get these girls to stick around for all four years, they've got a chance to go from taking some thumps now to being the thumpers down the road."
The Pekin boys dropped all three season-opening duals on Tuesday, falling 39-27 to Lynnville-Sully and 54-30 to Davis County. Logan Baker had his hand raised three times for the Panthers, winning a 10-6 decision over Lynnville-Sully senior Reese Dunsbergen before pinning Davis County freshman Aries Derby in just 22 seconds at 170 pounds.
"We've got four seniors (Baker, Gavyn Brown, Blake Juhl and Ryan Doud) that we're going to lean on," Chapman said. "They're going to be a leaders throughout the season. We're looking forward to what they're going to do down the road. We've got the Bill Rex Invitational that we're hosting on Saturday, then we'll be on the road most of the year."
Davis County picked up two dual wins at home, edging Lynnville-Sully on criteria 37-36. Emmitt Newton, coming off a fourth-place finish at state as a freshman last season, dominated in his sophomore season debut on Tuesday scoring three pins wrestling less than two combined minutes at 106 pounds.
"I feel like I could have wrestled another three or four matches," Newton said. "This year, I'm not as nervous as I was in the first meet last year. I'm a little more used to it. Being able to get to state and win at state also helps. I know I can beat the best guys and be one of the top wrestlers. That gives me the confidence to go out there and try to win everything."
Ashton Grace, who like Newton medaled at state as a freshman last season, also picked up three pins for Ottumwa. Daltin Doud, who like Grace won 37 varsity matches last season, opened his season with three wins at 126 pounds for the Bulldogs as did 2021 state qualifier Braylon Griffiths wrestling at 160.
Perhaps the most exciting win for Ottumwa, however, came from Schaus. Tied at 7-7 entering the final period of a 160-pound match against Davis County senior Luke Farley, Schaus was able to score two takedowns while narrowly avoiding a nearfall early in the period before countering a late reversal, scoring the final five points of a wild 16-10 decision.
"I just had to stay mentally tough," Schaus said. "I didn't want to lose, so I just had to keep going out there and doing what I know. I wanted to come out with a win in my first varsity match."
