OTTUMWA — Cautiously optimistic.
At this point, Scott Maas would say that how he and perhaps every athletic director across the state of Iowa is feeling heading into the 2020 high school fall sports season.
Practices began around the state on Monday for all fall sports including football, volleyball, cross-country and girls swimming. Ottumwa, being a 4A school, joined several others in preparing for a fall high school boys golf season with players teeing it up at Cedar Creek and getting most of the first round of practice for the 2020 campaign in before several thunderstorms forced players off the course shortly before Noon.
All in all, the weather was the only obstacle that any team had to deal with on Monday. It is likely not to be the only obstacle ahead as high schools prepare for both the full return of athletics and all school activities including the resumption of classes this fall while the country continues to deal with the same coronavirus pandemic that brought things to a sudden stop back in the spring.
“I think every administrator, every coach and every athlete in the state just doesn’t know how things are going to work out this season,” Maas said. “If we have some positive cases and kids have to sit out for a period of time or if a team that we have on our schedule has to sit out and we can’t play that team, there’s going to be a lot of fluctuation in our schedule. It’s going to be interesting to see how things work out.
“We want to make every effort to let the kids play and keep them as safe as we possibly can. With the start of the school year, that adds a whole new component to it.”
The summer saw the return of high school baseball and softball, albeit with a shortened season. Some teams across the state decided not to even try and field a team for the season, some had their seasons further shortened due to exposure of COVID-19 and some had their seasons come to a sudden end with positive cases within a team being discovered shortly before or during postseason play.
Still, over 95 percent of high school baseball and softball teams across the state played through the entire season without disruption within their own program from the coronavirus. Ottumwa lost softball games with Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines Hoover, but only because of exposure within their teams.
It was considered an overall success that high school baseball and softball was brought back by the state’s governing bodies, providing hope for some that high school sports as a whole can continue on without a repeat of the spring which saw the cancellation of high school track and field, tennis, golf and soccer seasons. Both the return to school for students, however, is another hurdle that fall sports will have to deal with in the hope of avoiding a COVID-19 stoppage.
“We could contain kids a little better during baseball and softball and do all the sanitizing we needed to do while we kept kids a little more isolated from other students,” Maas said. “Once we start school, it’s going to be a whole different ballgame in terms of how many kids are exposed to other kids and how many kids might get sick. I guess we’re just going to do the best we can.”
As Maas mentioned, the schedules for all Ottumwa athletic events will be in flux throughout the fall. With the exception of OHS football, which had to completely re-configure the 2020 schedule with the announcement from the state of the season being shortened from nine games to 5-7 games for all schools, all other Bulldog athletic schedules look somewhat similar to last year.
The Ottumwa boys golf team is scheduled to open the year at an 18-team tournament being held at the Cedar Rapids Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 20. The Ottumwa cross-country teams are still scheduled to run at the same season-opening race in Marshalltown on Aug. 24 as the team ran at last year while, that same night, both the OHS girls swimming and volleyball teams open their seasons at home with the swimmers welcoming Fairfield and Centerville to Mike McWilliams Pool while the Bulldog spikers welcome Davis County and Mount Pleasant in for a triangular at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
“We’re still in the process of putting together spectator guidelines with the rest of the CIML for football, volleyball and swimming,” Maas said. “With cross-country and golf, those are outdoors and fairly spread out. There won’t be a lot of changes there. The changes we might see are how we do things with a home football game and how we seat people. I hope to have that finalized this week.
“We’ve started to finalize our football schedule. Volleyball is done, but there could be some changes in terms of the multi-team tournaments. In the case of our home volleyball tournament (scheduled for Sept. 19), having two gyms at Evans Middle School should allow us to host the same number of teams (Albia, Burlington, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Washington) and be able to safely move everyone in and out without a problem.”
The Ottumwa girls swimming team will have some changes to deal with as some of the multi-team weekend meets that the Bulldogs have competed in will not be held this year. The Ottumwa football team currently has five games scheduled with a season opener at Burlington on Aug. 28, a trip to Oskaloosa on Sept. 4 and three straight home games against Marshalltown (Sept. 25), Southeast Polk (Oct. 2) and Des Moines North (Oct. 9) on the docket before a postseason contest on Oct. 16.
Between now and then? Who knows? According to Maas, each week could lead to several changes as Ottumwa and all high schools in Iowa prepare for even more activities to return as a school year unlike any other is about to begin.
“It’s all going to depend on who is willing to play what and where, who gets sick and when they get sick. We’re just going to have to be flexible,” Maas said. “The biggest thing we learned from the summer is that we need to educate the kids as best as we can about being safe and being smart. From a coaching standpoint, doing a good job keeping track each day of their athletes, keep taking temperatures and keep asking the right questions to keep track of any potential signs of COVID-19.
“There are a lot of the same protocols we’ll have from the summer. If we have a kid test positive for COVID-19, we’ll do contact tracing and find out how many kids have possibly been exposed and have to sit out. We’ll work with our county health department to help us on that. We’ll just have to do the best we can, but I like so many others have more questions than answers at this point. There are so many different guidelines that have been put those out there and do the best we can to keep people safe while playing games at the same time.”