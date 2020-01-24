The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced some of their relevant postseason information for the winter season, with more to come in the following weeks.
Friday, both bodies announced their bowling state-qualifying sites, and the IHSAA also released its Class 1A and 2A substate basketball groupings.
In bowling, Ottumwa will host a Class 2A and 3A state-qualifying meet Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at Champion Bowl. The boys team will be involved in a 2A meet, joined by Bondurant-Farrar, Keokuk, Newton, Oskaloosa and Pella. The Ottumwa girls will host a 3A meet with Davenport Central, Davenport West, Des Moines North, Johnston and Muscatine.
In Class 1A, Fairfield and Davis County will compete in a meet at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine with a noon start time. In all three classes, only the champion will qualify for the state meet Feb. 24-26 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. There will be three at-large qualifying teams in 2A and 3A, and one in 1A. Individually, the meet champion will advance, along with the next five highest pinfall totals statewide.
For basketball, Class 1A District 8 will feature Columbus, Holy Trinity, New London, Notre Dame, Pekin, Sigourney, Tri-County, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union and Wapello; the opposite side of that substate will be Calamus-Wheatland, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, Morning Star Academy, North Cedar and Springville.
Class 2A District 11 will feature Albia, Cardinal, Chariton, Davis County, EBF and Van Buren County; the opposite side of that substate has Colfax-Mingo, Interstate 35, Pleasantville, Van Meter, Woodward Academy and Woodward-Granger.
The Class 3A and 4A district groupings will be released Jan. 31, then pairings will be released during the first two weeks in February.
The Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls regional basketball pairings will be released Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, and 4A and 5A on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
Other postseason determinations:
In wrestling, Ottumwa will compete in a Class 3A district meet Feb. 15 at Des Moines East against Ames, Ankeny Centennial, East, Indianola, Oskaloosa, Pella and Southeast Polk.
In Class 2A, Albia and EBF will be in a sectional meet hosted by Albia Feb. 8, with the district meet at Knoxville the following week. Fairfield will host a sectional meet that Davis County will be a part of, and that district meet will be at Washington.
Pekin, Cardinal, Van Buren County and Sigourney-Keota will compete in a 1A sectional at Mediapolis, with the district meet at North English.
Ottumwa swimming will compete in a state-qualifying meet at Ankeny Feb. 8, with the fastest 24 swimmers statewide in both individual and relay events qualifying for the state meet in Iowa City.