For the third consecutive Friday, weather created havoc for the area high school basketball schedule, with several games called because of heavy snow. Below is a list of known events to be postponed:
Preps: Weather postpones new round of games
• Des Moines North at Ottumwa basketball. Rescheduled for Feb. 1.
• Fairfield girls basketball at Burlington. Postponed with no reschedule date available.
• Burlington boys basketball at Fairfield. Postponed with no reschedule date available.
• West Burlington girl/boy basketball at Cardinal. Rescheduled for Feb. 1.
• Danville girl/boy basketball at Van Buren County. Reschedule for today at 4:30 p.m. The games will be played in Farmington.
• Hillcrest Academy girl/boy basketball at Pekin. Postponed with no reschedule date available.
• Knoxville girl/boy basketball at Davis County. Rescheduled for Feb. 6.
• Albia girl/boy basketball at Clarke. Postponed with no reschedule date available.
Saturday
• EBF girls basketball at Centerville. Rescheduled for Feb. 7.