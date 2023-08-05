KNOXVILLE — A 20-lap battle for the lead resulted in victory for Kokoma, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, but it was his runner-up Brian Brown that secured the most points on night two of the Knoxville 360 Nationals.

Starting from the outside pole position, Price-Miller held off multiple challenges from Brown over the course of the A-main feature Friday night. He led all but one lap of the race, battling with Brown through five restarts that followed caution or red flag periods from on-track incidents.

“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”

Rounding out the top-five finishers were Zeb Wise, Terry McCarl and Garet Williamson. Davey Heskin was named the night's hard-charger, finishing sixth after starting 14th. NASCAR star Kasey Kahne, technically considered a rookie in the 360 Sprints, started the race 17th and came home in 10th.

Justin Sanders won the B main and Alex Hill claimed the checkers on the C main.

As the 360 A main feature closed, rain began to follow and ultimately the Pro Sprints feature was rained out.

Aaron Reutzel, who won Thursday's A-Main, will start on the front row with Brown in Saturday's 360 finale. Price-Miller will start third with Williamson in fourth. Kelby Watt will start fifth and Ryan Tims sixth, while Kaleb Johnson, Wise, Terry McCarl and Tanner Holms round out the top-10 points getters.

There was some controversy in the garage area between Thursday’s and Friday’s action. Officials disqualified Scott Bogucki over cylinder heads that were determined to be illegal. Bogucki had finished third on Thursday and was 11th in the points coming into Friday’s action. He has said he will appeal the penalty, claiming the cylinder heads he ran Thursday have been inspected before and were found to be legal.

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary's, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary's, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS - 10. Chris Windom

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS - 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);

A main Rained Out

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank

A Main

1 8 Aaron Reutzel 486

2 21 Brian Brown 481

3 9P Parker Price-Miller 476

4 24W Garet Williamson 476

5 1K Kelby Watt 474

6 5T Ryan Timms 472

7 22K Kaleb Johnson 472

8 26 Zeb Wise 470

9 24 Terry McCarl 469

10 18T Tanner Holmes 469

11 36 Jason Martin 466

12 55 Kerry Madsen 465

13 4W Jamie Ball 463

14 2C Wayne Johnson 462

15 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 460

16 16A Colby Copeland 459

17 9 Chase Randall 451

18 2M Davey Heskin 450

19 5 Daryn Pittman 450

20 9G Ryan Giles 449

B Main

21 39M Justin Sanders 446

22 7BC Anthony Macri 443

23 21H Brady Bacon 443

24 88 Austin McCarl 442

25 22 Ryan Leavitt 442

26 3P Sawyer Phillips 439

27 24R Rico Abreu 438

28 2 Lynton Jeffrey 435

29 40 Clint Garner 434

30 24H Kade Higday 434

31 20 Justin Peck 433

32 1 Brenham Crouch 432

33 9T Kasey Kahne 429

34 8M Kade Morton 425

35 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 424

36 4 Cam Martin 423

37 17W Shane Golobic 422

38 35 Skylar Prochaska 421

39 14T Brooke Tatnell 420

40 27 Carson McCarl 420

C Main

41 83H Justin Henderson 419

42 44 Chris Martin 417

43 83T Tanner Carrick 411

44 17 Tyler Groenendyk 410

45 11N Harli White 409

46 5M Collin Moyle 407

47 6A Alex Vande Voort 403

48 99 Tony Rost 403

49 42 Sye Lynch 403

50 50YR JJ Hickle 402

51 86 Timothy Smith 401

52 41 Colton Hardy 401

53 24T Christopher Thram 381

54 1E Ian Madsen 376

55 52 Blake Hahn 365

56 15 Ryan Turner 364

57 83JR Sam Henderson 363

58 53 Joe Beaver 362

59 7A Jack Anderson 362

60 6 Dustin Selvage 360

D Main

61 70 Calvin Landis 359

62 8H Jacob Hughes 359

63 7M Chance Morton 358

64 95 Matt Covington 347

65 75X JT Imperial 347

66 98P Miles Paulus 345

67 27B Jake Bubak 342

68 18 Ryan Roberts 339

69 87J Jace Park 334

70 4J Kevin Thomas Jr. 334

71 01 Sammy Swindell 332

72 11X Ayrton Gennetten 331

73 3J Dusty Zomer 328

74 2JR Kelly Miller 327

75 35H Zach Hampton 326

76 35L Cody Ledger 326

77 77X Alex Hill 321

78 9M Liam Martin 320

79 55B Brandon Anderson 317

80 10 Landon Britt 312

E Main

81 33 Alan Zoutte 308

82 75AU Tyler Blank 304

83 83 Austin Miller 303

84 3 Howard Moore 302

85 45X Kyler Johnson 301

86 87X Shone Evans 300

87 11M Brendan Mullen 293

88 14M Jordon Mallett 290

89 6T Christopher Townsend 286

90 4C Tuesday Calderwood 285

91 G5 Gage Pulkrabek 284

92 105 Cody Ihlen 274

93 B29 JJ Beaver 273

94 41D Dan Henning 265

95 22W Aaron Werner 265

96 4CW Chris Windom 265

97 938 Bradley Fezard 264

98 14 Aidan Zoutte 264

99 T4 Tyler Graves 263

100 17N Ben Woods 229

101 4H Cody Hansen 228

102 5D Grae Anderson 216

103 1A John Anderson 209

104 84 Scott Bogucki 0

