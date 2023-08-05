KNOXVILLE — A 20-lap battle for the lead resulted in victory for Kokoma, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, but it was his runner-up Brian Brown that secured the most points on night two of the Knoxville 360 Nationals.
Starting from the outside pole position, Price-Miller held off multiple challenges from Brown over the course of the A-main feature Friday night. He led all but one lap of the race, battling with Brown through five restarts that followed caution or red flag periods from on-track incidents.
“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”
Rounding out the top-five finishers were Zeb Wise, Terry McCarl and Garet Williamson. Davey Heskin was named the night's hard-charger, finishing sixth after starting 14th. NASCAR star Kasey Kahne, technically considered a rookie in the 360 Sprints, started the race 17th and came home in 10th.
Justin Sanders won the B main and Alex Hill claimed the checkers on the C main.
As the 360 A main feature closed, rain began to follow and ultimately the Pro Sprints feature was rained out.
Aaron Reutzel, who won Thursday's A-Main, will start on the front row with Brown in Saturday's 360 finale. Price-Miller will start third with Williamson in fourth. Kelby Watt will start fifth and Ryan Tims sixth, while Kaleb Johnson, Wise, Terry McCarl and Tanner Holms round out the top-10 points getters.
There was some controversy in the garage area between Thursday’s and Friday’s action. Officials disqualified Scott Bogucki over cylinder heads that were determined to be illegal. Bogucki had finished third on Thursday and was 11th in the points coming into Friday’s action. He has said he will appeal the penalty, claiming the cylinder heads he ran Thursday have been inspected before and were found to be legal.
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results
Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary's, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary's, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT
Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)
Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);
Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)
Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)
Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS - 10. Chris Windom
C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS - 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson
B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)
A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.
Pro Series Results
Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT
Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)
Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);
A main Rained Out
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank
A Main
1 8 Aaron Reutzel 486
2 21 Brian Brown 481
3 9P Parker Price-Miller 476
4 24W Garet Williamson 476
5 1K Kelby Watt 474
6 5T Ryan Timms 472
7 22K Kaleb Johnson 472
8 26 Zeb Wise 470
9 24 Terry McCarl 469
10 18T Tanner Holmes 469
11 36 Jason Martin 466
12 55 Kerry Madsen 465
13 4W Jamie Ball 463
14 2C Wayne Johnson 462
15 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 460
16 16A Colby Copeland 459
17 9 Chase Randall 451
18 2M Davey Heskin 450
19 5 Daryn Pittman 450
20 9G Ryan Giles 449
B Main
21 39M Justin Sanders 446
22 7BC Anthony Macri 443
23 21H Brady Bacon 443
24 88 Austin McCarl 442
25 22 Ryan Leavitt 442
26 3P Sawyer Phillips 439
27 24R Rico Abreu 438
28 2 Lynton Jeffrey 435
29 40 Clint Garner 434
30 24H Kade Higday 434
31 20 Justin Peck 433
32 1 Brenham Crouch 432
33 9T Kasey Kahne 429
34 8M Kade Morton 425
35 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 424
36 4 Cam Martin 423
37 17W Shane Golobic 422
38 35 Skylar Prochaska 421
39 14T Brooke Tatnell 420
40 27 Carson McCarl 420
C Main
41 83H Justin Henderson 419
42 44 Chris Martin 417
43 83T Tanner Carrick 411
44 17 Tyler Groenendyk 410
45 11N Harli White 409
46 5M Collin Moyle 407
47 6A Alex Vande Voort 403
48 99 Tony Rost 403
49 42 Sye Lynch 403
50 50YR JJ Hickle 402
51 86 Timothy Smith 401
52 41 Colton Hardy 401
53 24T Christopher Thram 381
54 1E Ian Madsen 376
55 52 Blake Hahn 365
56 15 Ryan Turner 364
57 83JR Sam Henderson 363
58 53 Joe Beaver 362
59 7A Jack Anderson 362
60 6 Dustin Selvage 360
D Main
61 70 Calvin Landis 359
62 8H Jacob Hughes 359
63 7M Chance Morton 358
64 95 Matt Covington 347
65 75X JT Imperial 347
66 98P Miles Paulus 345
67 27B Jake Bubak 342
68 18 Ryan Roberts 339
69 87J Jace Park 334
70 4J Kevin Thomas Jr. 334
71 01 Sammy Swindell 332
72 11X Ayrton Gennetten 331
73 3J Dusty Zomer 328
74 2JR Kelly Miller 327
75 35H Zach Hampton 326
76 35L Cody Ledger 326
77 77X Alex Hill 321
78 9M Liam Martin 320
79 55B Brandon Anderson 317
80 10 Landon Britt 312
E Main
81 33 Alan Zoutte 308
82 75AU Tyler Blank 304
83 83 Austin Miller 303
84 3 Howard Moore 302
85 45X Kyler Johnson 301
86 87X Shone Evans 300
87 11M Brendan Mullen 293
88 14M Jordon Mallett 290
89 6T Christopher Townsend 286
90 4C Tuesday Calderwood 285
91 G5 Gage Pulkrabek 284
92 105 Cody Ihlen 274
93 B29 JJ Beaver 273
94 41D Dan Henning 265
95 22W Aaron Werner 265
96 4CW Chris Windom 265
97 938 Bradley Fezard 264
98 14 Aidan Zoutte 264
99 T4 Tyler Graves 263
100 17N Ben Woods 229
101 4H Cody Hansen 228
102 5D Grae Anderson 216
103 1A John Anderson 209
104 84 Scott Bogucki 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.