OTTUMWA — Progress and growth.
Those were head coach Leanna White's two key words heading into last season. By focusing on that, White watched the Ottumwa girls tennis team go from a team with so many questions at the start of the year to one that finished 2021 with a winning dual record and a CIML Metro conference championship.
Heading into the 2022 season, the Bulldogs find themselves in a similar position to last year. With just a handful of outdoor practice sessions heading into their season-opening dual with conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt, White is once again focusing on the goals of progress and growth.
"With so many new players being out and people that have never seen the tennis court before, those are going to have be our two words again this year," White said. "We're going to hope for a lot of progress and a lot of growth throughout the season. I think these girls are more than capable of meeting those expectations."
Just like last year, the cupboard is not completely bare. Kiley Heller, Addison Grade and Beverly Bishop return having gained the experience of playing as three of Ottumwa's top six singles players with Grade and Bishop having played doubles together last year while Heller teamed with Ally Paris on Ottumwa's top doubles team as a junior.
As was the case last year with the four returning seniors (Paris, Faith Thomas, Josie Vonderhaar, Josie Young) on last year's squad, the big question for White is who will step up to fill in key roles both in the varsity singles and doubles line-up.
"We've got 26 girls out this season. We're looking for three more individuals to step up and take those open spots down the line-up," White said. "We're going to do a lot with players that are brand-spanking new and do the best we can. I have to see who take up those singles spots before starting to think about the line-up for doubles. We've got to focus a lot on singles this week to see where everyone falls in the line-up."
While the weather has limited the time the Bulldogs have been able to spend outside on the courts, White has worked on the endurance of her team indoors using the gymnasium at James Elementary School gymnasium to get Ottumwa prepared for the same potential tough matches that seemed to be common place last year. In the final three regular-season duals last year, the Bulldogs faced 16 separate tiebreakers coming through with three wins including 6-5 victories over Des Moines Roosevelt and Southeast Polk.
"The biggest thing I've learned in the past week is that they've done everything I've asked them to do," White said. "We've got lots of really positive athletes on our team that strive to do whatever is asked of them to the best of their abilities.
"We've also got some new people learning the game that have already soaked in so much. I think they're going to soak in more and more as the season progresses."