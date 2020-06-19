PEKIN — It could be viewed as a blessing or a curse. It will all depend on how things for the Pekin softball team on July 6.
The skies opening up Friday night during the fifth inning Friday during the Panthers home contest with 13th-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame. At the time, the Falcons had opened an 8-0 lead and seemed poised to hand the Panthers a fourth straight loss, including a potential third straight shutout setback for Shelby Blakely's squad.
Then, weather moved in. The game was delayed with Sami Greiner batting in the bottom of the fifth. Showers only intensified, forcing both teams to call it a night without the game being to reach a conclusion.
As a result, the Falcons will have to make a return trip to Pekin on Monday, July 6 to finish the game. While there, both teams agreed to add a second varsity game, giving the Panthers a second chance later this season to knock off one of the top teams on either side of the Southeast Iowa Superconference.
"It shapes up to be a pretty busy week for us," Blakely said. "We're going to see some great pitching and great competition with West Burlington, Sigourney, Cardinal and Fairfield going into the postseason."
Pekin (0-3) will have to wait until next week to try and secure the first win of the season. The Panthers host Columbus Junction on Monday trying to break a string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings that dates back to last Monday's season-opening 8-5 loss to New London.
"We're not where we want to be yet and we know that," Pekin senior Emilee Linder said. "We know we have a lot of talent on our team. We've got to string some hits together, find a line-up that works us and get runners across the plate."
Getting runners even on base against Lauren Summers, however, is a tough task. The WBND ace pitcher opened the season striking out 15 Van Buren County batters on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over seven innings to the Warriors in a 4-0 win.
Pekin, however, struck out just four times in four innings against Summers. The Panthers also had base runners in three of the four innings, including a lead-off single by Alli Bainbridge in the fourth.
Emi Zook drew the third walk of the game for the Panthers to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Greiner had just fouled off an 0-1 pitch when the game was halted as rain moved into the area, leading to the first night of the 2020 high school baseball and softball season impacted by weather.
"I feel like we got around (on Summers) pretty well," Linder said. "By the end of the season, we should be even better."
Pekin was aided somewhat on Friday by facing another quality SEISC pitcher one night earlier. Madie Anderson lifted Winfield-Mount Union to a 2-0 win over Pekin on Thursday, putting up the same line against the Panthers (15 strikeouts and one walk allowed) that Summers put up earlier this week against Van Buren County.
"We started to get used to the pitches we were seeing about the second and third time around the batting order," Linder said. "Even though we didn't get the hits, we started to make contact late in that game. I think that gave us a lot of confidence going into this game."
With home games against Columbus Junction and Hillcrest Academy on deck next week, the Panthers hope to get start finding sustained success. The Panthers have had to overcome slow starts to several seasons, something Linder was hoping this year's Pekin softball squad could avoid.
"We got off to a bad start last year. We didn't win a game during the first two weeks, but what kept us going was we knew we were going to see most of those teams later in the season," Linder said. "We don't have that this year (due to the shortened season). We've got to get that through our heads right now."
Last year, Pekin shook off the slow start to the softball season and nearly made program history. The Panthers went from playing an opening-round regional tournament game to hosting the regional final for the first time in program history, eventually losing a heartbreaking regional final to Wapello in a game Pekin led entering the seventh inning and finished with the tying run standing at third base.
"We've got five seniors on this team, including myself, that are back and get one more season to play together," Linder said. "Considering how last season ended, we're kind of considering this our revenge season. This is our time to shine. We're going to do it this year."
Pekin's baseball game at West Burlington was also halted by rain. The Panthers led the Falcons 5-0 when the game was halted in the fifth inning. No resumption date has been announced as of yet.
Other prep baseball games called off due to Friday's rain included Sigourney's home game with BGM, Van Buren County's home game with Mediapolis and the South Central Conference clash in Bloomfield between Albia and Davis County. Tentatively, Albia and Davis County have chosen this upcoming Tuesday to make the game up with the schools needing to secure umpires to make the game happen.
"It's the only open date we've got on our schedule right now," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said.
Not all area games were halted by rain. In fact, fans in Eddyville got their money's worth on both the softball and baseball diamond as Knoxville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont battled in a pair of South Central Conference thrillers.
The EBF baseball team finished the first week of the season 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SCC, holding off Knoxville 7-6 at Ron Welsch Field. The Panthers scored twice in the seventh, but left the tying run stranded at third, the 14th Panther base runner in the game that did not make it back to home plate.
On the softball diamond, Knoxville knocked off No. 12 (3A) EBF 8-4 in eight innings. Reilly Finraty put the Panthers ahead in extras with an RBI single, scoring Emma Dunkin as the Rockets (0-3, 0-2 SCC) committed five errors on defense, wasting a seventh-inning rally from a 4-2 deficit.
In other prep softball action, both Sigourney and Van Buren County avoided the rain and earned 12-2 wins on Friday. The Savages (3-1) topped BGM in South Iowa Cedar League action while VBC won at Mediapolis.