Members of the Pekin High School softball team make a dash back to their dugout to retrieve their equipment after waiting out a rain delay Friday night. Pekin's softball game with No. 13 (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame was eventually called off due to rain with WBND leading 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth. The game will resume prior to a newly-scheduled second varsity game between the teams at Pekin on Monday, July 6.