Rayos set to take on new challenge as IHCC softball coach

OTTUMWA — It's a brand new challenge for Tarah Rayos.
In previous stint as head softball coach at Black Hawk, Rayos was tasked with turning a program that had gone nearly a decade without a winning record around. The native of the Chicago suburb Hanover Park did just that, leading the Braves to its first winning season in nine years.
Now, the new head coach of the Indian Hills softball program will be tasked with keeping a winning tradition alive. Taking over new Drake University head coach Lindsay Diehl, Rayos takes over a team that has won eight straight regional titles and is coming off the program's 21st national tournament appearance in 34 years.
"I walked into a very different situation (at Black Hawk). I took over for a coach that had been there for the past 30 years. Ironically, it was the school that knocked me out of the postseason when I played (at Waubonsee), but it took a little bit of relationship-building and breaking things down. It was a challenge," Rayos said. "I feel like it prepared for this brand new challenge, and it is a new challenge. This is taking over a program that has been successful right off the bat. There's more that has to go into it.
"How do we get better? That comes back down to building relationships. That takes time. These kids are here for a reason. They're here at Indian Hills because they know they want success. Building that relationship with them and figuring out how that culture is going to blind. It's going about a feel for them building trust in me. I like the challenge of keeping that winning culture alive. That's why I'm here."
Rayos, like Diehl, is a 'JUCO girl' having played at Waubonsee for two years becoming the 2014 Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year. Diehl, of course, returned to Indian Hills to coach five successful seasons after helping continue three-plus decades of success for the Warrior softball program on the field in 2001 and 2002.
Being a former player, Rayos shares a similar philosophy to Diehl when it comes to getting the best out of her players.
"I always say that I'm a little bit gritty. I'm definitely a blue-collar type person," Rayos said. "I know success isn't going to come easy and I know it's going to have to be fine-tuning the details. It's a matter of figuring those things out day by day."
Under Diehl, the Indian Hills softball team rewrote the record books in particular when it come to swinging the bats. In the past five seasons, 10 individual single-season and career records were broken along with four team records, the single-season batting average set in 2022 (.396) and three of the top-four single-season home run marks.
Eight sophomores that were part of helping set those records, including IHCC's all-time career home run hitter and NJCAA Player of the Year Destiny Lewis, graduated after leading the Warriors to a 47-10 record this past spring and a top-eight finish in the NJCAA Softball World Series. The Warriors have 11 freshman that are set to return for the 2024 season with a stellar recruiting class slated to join the program as well.
"I've had a chance to talk with a majority of the team. I've met with a few in person and will be setting up conversations with the rest of the players as they start to return to the campus," Rayos said. "I want to talk through any questions they have whether it's in person, on the phone or even via Zoom. I want to start building those relationships.
"There's a lot of great talent coming back. There a lot of those freshmen from last year that were starters. That's a huge perk for us knowing that they like the forward mentality to get things done. It's going to be a huge adjustment, but I've done this before. I've coached sophomores that were used to a different way. It's going to come back to that feeling of trust. These girls want to get back to the World Series and do better than they did last year. I know, if we can fine-tune those little things, we're going to get to where we need to be."
Rayos revived the Black Hawk College program, leading the Braves to 57 wins in two seasons including an Arrowhead Conference title this past spring going 17-2-1 in league play. In the previous four years, Black Hawk had won just 30 games.
"The success at Black Hawk may have happened in a different manner, but all I had to do was go back to basics," Rayos said. "I went in thinking I had to change a bunch of things. It really all came down to simple things. You just have to push kids in the right direction and continue to build those relationships each day.
"I've talked with Coach Diehl. I want to understand these kids and I want to help build them. I'm a person that is very forward. I'm big on communication. With 18, 19 and 20-year-olds you have to go back to that communication and developing what they want to transition in the right direction."
