OTTUMWA – When it comes to previewing an upcoming season, most coaches look to prior year to see what their teams can build on.
John Lawrence, like every high school track and field coach in the state of Iowa, doesn't have that luxury this season. The coronavirus pandemic took away the 2020 season of all spring sports before it could even really begin, leaving every team including the Ottumwa Bulldogs in a very unique situation heading into the 2021 campaign.
"A lot of the expectations this season are based off the performances from two seasons ago," Lawrence said. "The seniors this season were sophomore the last time they competed in an outdoor track meet. We expect a big jump from those kids, but we won't be able to tell without the season in between.
"We definitely have to take shots in the dark to figure out where people will be at. Based on those performances from two seasons ago, I do think we have a good plan where to put people and where our strengths are."
Lawrence officially begins his first season as head coach of the Ottumwa boys track and field team on Thursday, taking over the reigns from longtime coach Jim Nickerson. After competing in just one indoor meet in 2020, the Bulldogs make their season debut outside at the Steve Roth Relays in Washington.
"I've been with the team for the past five years. I was with Jim the whole time. He was mentoring me the whole time. He really prepared me to step in here and be the head coach," Lawrence said. "I feel very prepared with where I'm at right now. There will definitely be some things to learn along the way."
The Bulldogs do return six athletes that were state track and field qualifiers in 2019, including Charlie Welch who qualified in three relays and was an alternate on two more teams. Welch and Austin Fountain make up half of Ottumwa's 4x400 relay team with distance medley relay state qualifier Gatlin Menninga expected to add to experience of the team.
"We've got our high jumpers, our long jumpers and Jesue (Jaime) is throwing some incredible distances (in the shot put and discus)," Menninga said. "We've got our 400 hurdlers, which is going to help us. We're not sure yet what our shuttle hurdle is going to look like, but those are some of the events we're really looking to do well in."
Menninga not only figures to give Ottumwa a boost on the track, but also figures to be part of a strong line-up in the field after finishing second last year in the Dickinson Relays in the long jump. The leap of 21 feet and 11 inches seemed to set a tone for Menninga, who has battled through injuries over the past two years after establishing himself as one of the Metro's top jumpers as a freshman.
With the 2020 season having been wiped out, Menninga is determined to make up for lost time this season.
"The seniors are really motivating everyone else because we've had more experience," Menninga said. "We've had one season taken away from us. The dynamics this year are definitely going to change."
Jaime, coming off his first trip to state as a sophomore in the shot put, reached 50 feet last season at the Dickinson Relays to place sixth overall for the Bulldogs in the only competition of the year. Taylor Barndt (4x800) and Jesse Vanderheiden (shuttle hurdle) will look to step up in relay events for the Bulldogs after learning as state alternates as sophomores.
"Our 400 guys are going to be really strong this year. Our field events will be very strong. We're going to have quite a few sprinters that are new and haven't really run in a meet, but I think will do really well," Lawrence said. "Our seniors did get a lot of experience two years ago as sophomores. They're really being great leaders. Those kids are hungry, especially with not getting last season to compete."