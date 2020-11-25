OTTUMWA — It can be easy to forget just how young the core of the Ottumwa High School wrestling program truly is.
Chris Luedke, Corbin Grace, Dawson Goodwin, SaYar Aung, Zach Shoemaker, Trevor Summers, Max Messerli, Brandon McKeag and Sam Matthiesen are about the enter their juniors seasons at OHS. Six of those wrestlers (Luedtke, Grace, Summers, Shoemaker, Goodwin, Matthiesen) have combined to wrestle nearly 400 matches as underclassmen.
Now, those wrestlers begin their first seasons as upperclassmen. Head coach Jeremy Frueh is hopeful that means the once younger Bulldogs are ready to take that next step in becoming a team full of wrestlers with experience and confidence on the mat.
"There's a lot of different ways you can get there. It can go one of two ways, usually, when you have wrestlers that have competed at this level as freshmen and sophomores," Frueh said. "You either choose that previous experience is how it's going to be or you can put in the necessary work to improve.
"It's not a good feeling when you come up short of a goal and you don't make it on to the next level. The hope is these guys are willing to make the necessary adjustments in their training to make sure that doesn't happen."
There were moments last season in which Ottumwa appeared to be on the verge of making strides after winning nine of 15 duals with the current juniors racking up 113 wins in 200 matches as freshmen. Trevor Summers edged 10th-ranked Waukee junior Jermaine Sammler 13-11 in just his fourth match before adding tournament titles both at Burlington and the Boys Town Invitational in Nebraska.
"It's just built a fire in me that's made me ready to wrestle," Summers said. "Being able to compete with some of the top ranked guys in the state since my freshman year gives you a lot more motivation going into my junior and senior years."
It was, in the end, something of an uneven year that ended too soon for Summers and the rest of his Bulldog teammates. Ottumwa went 7-11 in duals last year and failed to send a wrestler to state for the second straight year despite Summers, Grace and Shoemaker winning entering the Class 3A, District 3 tournament with a combined 79-25 record.
Grace was the last Ottumwa wrestler with a chance to qualify, falling in a wrestleback at 113 pounds to Southeast Polk sophomore Cooper Hanson. Shoemaker, Goodwin and Summers all finished fourth with consecutive losses at 160 pounds leaving Summers looking on from the coaching chairs after finishing a 28-9 sophomore season at Des Moines East High School.
"It added a lot more motivation for me going into this season," Summers said about the sudden end to last season. "I added a lot more conditioning. I had to go on a lot more runs this offseason instead of being able to lift. I was out of breath and tired at the end of the second period in a lot of matches last year, so I feel like that conditioning is going to help me a lot."
That extra conditioning and change in the offseason workouts for OHS wrestlers comes as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Besides not being able to get into the weight room until this summer, several wrestling tournaments around the country that provide grapplers like Summers a chance to sharpen their skills were canceled.
"It took away the freestyle season, which I was really looking forward to," Summers said. "I just have to put more work in during the season. This was going to be one my busiest summers before everything got shut down."
Being shut down is something Frueh hopes won't happen to the Bulldogs. Currently, Ottumwa has been able to maintain a good portion of their normal schedule including a season-opening night of duals at Davis County with the Mustangs, Pekin, Lynnville-Sully and Pella on Dec. 1.
"It's going to be a unique year, but we're ready to try it and ready to get going," Frueh said. "You talk a lot as a coach that your next match or your next practice isn't guaranteed. With everything that's been going on this year, those words have never been more true.
"You just have to come in here each day, put in your work and get better because you don't know which day might be your last one."