Redette Profile: Audrianna Rosol

School: Centerville.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Parents: Jason and Deborah Rosol.

Favorite television show: Cheers.

Favorite movie: That's My Boy.

Favorite actor: Chris Hemsworth.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.

Favorite food: Cheesecake.

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an A-B honor roll student.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my senior year.

What do you like most about wrestling: Throwing people.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Bounce, warm-up and listen to music.

Personal goals: Wrestle in college.

Future plans: Attend William Woods University to wrestle, earn a four-year degree in biology, attend medical school and become a neonatologist.

