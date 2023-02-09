Redette Profile: Audrianna Rosol

School: Centerville.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Parents: Jason and Deborah Rosol.
Favorite television show: Cheers.
Favorite movie: That's My Boy.
Favorite actor: Chris Hemsworth.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes.
Favorite food: Cheesecake.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an A-B honor roll student.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my senior year.
What do you like most about wrestling: Throwing people.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Bounce, warm-up and listen to music.
Personal goals: Wrestle in college.
Future plans: Attend William Woods University to wrestle, earn a four-year degree in biology, attend medical school and become a neonatologist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.