Redette Profile: Sarah Lewis

School: Centerville.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Softball, track and soccer.
Parents: Bob and Patty Lewis.
Favorite television show: Outer Banks.
Favorite movie: 8 Seconds.
Favorite actor: Zac Efron.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Seattle Seahawks.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.
Favorite food: Fried chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: The beach in Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an A-B honor roll student.
Biggest influence: My brother, Matthew.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was in junior high.
What do you like most about wrestling: Getting to compete against girls and winning.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Run a few down and backs, stretch my legs and bounce around.
Personal goals: Win at state.
Future plans: Attend college and study to become a veterinary tech.
