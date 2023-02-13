Redette Profile: Sarah Lewis

School: Centerville.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Softball, track and soccer.

Parents: Bob and Patty Lewis.

Favorite television show: Outer Banks.

Favorite movie: 8 Seconds.

Favorite actor: Zac Efron.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Seattle Seahawks.

Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.

Favorite food: Fried chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: The beach in Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an A-B honor roll student.

Biggest influence: My brother, Matthew.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was in junior high.

What do you like most about wrestling: Getting to compete against girls and winning.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Run a few down and backs, stretch my legs and bounce around.

Personal goals: Win at state.

Future plans: Attend college and study to become a veterinary tech.

