ALBIA – Will a ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series go to a team from Southeast Iowa?
Or will it be a Southeast Missouri squad that claims the crown? Both the Fighting Squirrels from Charleston and the Southeast Tropics are hoping to make the six-plus hour trip back home to the Show-Me-State with a regional championship banner in their possession.
Ottumwa made their championship intentions known on Friday evening, posting an impressive 19-1 win over Kansas state champion Finney County in the third game of the Midwest Plains 16-18 year-old Babe Ruth baseball tournament at Boyd Brittain Field. Coming off hosting and making a run to the semifinals in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series last summer, Ottumwa is hoping to make another deep postseason run facing teams filled with top high school upperclassmen and even a couple of collegiate freshmen.
"We didn't know much about (Finney County) before the game. We're just focused on playing our game and having some fun," Ottumwa coach Terry Schoop said. "You just have to play your game at this point. That's all you can do."
The Fighting Squirrels, no strangers to Babe Ruth World Series runs, opened the 2022 Midwest Plains Regional Tournament with a 13-3 win over Albia in the first of 17 games over four days in Monroe County. The Charleston powerhouse won the game with fundamental execution, stealing 15 bases out of 17 attempts while taking advantage of eight Albia errors to bring in 10 unearned runs.
"We did some good things in some pretty tough playing conditions," Fighting Squirrels coach Micheal Minner said. "We're excited to be here and it's a beautiful facility to host the tournament, but we're not used to the wind and we're not used to so much foul territory. It kind of changes some things. You see 300 down the line and, with the wind blowing in, you'd have to hammer a baseball to get it out of here.
"The field played tough. The conditions were tough. Our goal is to win them one at a time. We know it's going to take a really good weekend to come out on top. We were fortunate to only have to throw one pitcher and our offense did enough to sneak out of here with a win."
The Fighting Squirrels led from the start after the first two errors of the day committed by Albia allowed Jase Aycock to reach and score the opening run of the tournament in the opening inning of the opening game. Ben Bledsoe and Blake Anderson opened the second inning with back-to-back hits before a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Guess led to an errant throw from third, allowing both runners to score on the play. Garrison Scott's RBI groundout brought in Carter Heuring, opening a 4-0 lead.
"We've played the Squirrels before in regionals. We knew they'd be tough coming into the tournament," Albia coach Kevin Keegal said. "We're a young team. We have just one senior, one 18-year old and we don't have a lot of experience pitching. "We've got a lot of young kids still learning the game. We have to clean up the defense. You take the errors off the board and this is a much different game."
Albia gave themselves a chance to counter the miscues by connecting on eight hits over six innings. Joey Pearson singled and scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Conner Reno, cutting the lead to 4-1, before loading the bases with two outs in the third with hits by Hunter DeMoss and Gage Oddo bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate.
Carter Kamerick chopped a 3-2 pitch high in the air on the infield, giving Albia a chance to get right back into the game. Bledsoe, however, ended the threat by charging in from third base to field the ball and fire a strike to first for the final out preserving a three-run lead for the Fighting Squirrels.
"I was really happy with the attitude of the boys at the plate," Keegel said. "We needed a hit here or there to really put things together. It just didn't happen."
The Fighting Squirrels and Southeast Tropics, who dominated Iowa state champion Davenport in the second game of the tournament on Friday winning 12-0 in five innings, bring winning records into the Midwest Plains regional tournament. The Fighting Squirrels are now 26-13 on the season while the Tropics improved to 23-6 and could be facing each other twice more in Albia after battling for the Missouri state championship earlier this month with the Tropics winning a 4-2 decision in Charleston at Benny Hillhouse Memorial Park.
"They're quick. They're all tall and lanky," Keegel observed. "I didn't know they grew kids that tall in southern Missouri."
The Tropics are seeking a second straight Midwest Plains regional title after qualifying for the Babe Ruth World Series for the first time in program history. The Fighting Squirrels, meanwhile, are seeking to make it to the Babe Ruth World Series for the seventh time including a run to the 13-year-old regional title in 2013 that happened in Oskaloosa at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex.
"We met some great people in southern Iowa that year," Minner said. "These are great trips for us. We make friends that last a lifetime."
Albia faced Colorado state champion Border County late Friday night looking to bounce back in the tournament as the Courier went to press. All seven teams in round-robin play throughout the weekend. Teams with the top four records will come back to play in the semifinals on Monday with the championship game to follow the second semifinal contest Monday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.
"We're still all in this thing. We're still playing like it matters," Keegel said. "We're the underdogs here even though we're at home. We don't have a lot of experience, but we're out here playing baseball and having fun."
Ottumwa will face the Southeast Tropics tomorrow in the third of five games scheduled for Saturday at Boyd Brittain Field starting at approximately 2 p.m. Action on Saturday in Albia gets underway with the Fighting Squirrels facing Davenport at 9 a.m.
