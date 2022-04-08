OTTUMWA — For the sixth years in a row, former high school volleyball players got to step back on the court for tournament play one more time this past weekend at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Several former Ottumwa Bulldog standouts were among the 51 athletes that took part in the sixth-annual Alumni Volleyball Tournament that took place on Saturday. Teams were comprised of graduates from Oskaloosa, Pekin, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella, Burlington, North Cedar, Clarinda, Harmony, Waterloo's Columbus Catholic, Fort Madison's Aquinas and Holy Trinity along with a dozen players from Ottumwa.
Jamie Schadt, a 1988 graduate of Ottumwa, joined a team of players that graduated in the decade of the 2010s. Sammy Garrett, Katie Sammons (Orwig), Mallary Simmer, Andi Kurtz, Kenzie Eaton and Hannah Lien joined more recent OHS graduates from the 2021 and 2022 Bulldog volleyball teams including Avery Baumgartner, Chloe Schneckloth, Ashley Jones, Kiley Heller and Kennedy Hugen.
The tournament also featured a team made up of players who all attended high school and graduated in Puerto Rico and Mexico. Laura Goemaat, one of the tournament organizers and part of the Oskaloosa alumni team that won the championship, talked about enthusiasm of everyone involved throughout the day.
"The energy in the gym was amazing with all of these women reconnecting with former teammates as well as former opponents," Goemaat said.