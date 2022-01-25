ELDON — Former Ottumwa head football coach Rich Mayson has been named the new head coach of the Cardinal football program, the school announced on Tuesday.
Mayson has served as Cardinal’s offensive coordinator for the past two years on Landon Miller's staff, helping the Comets produce consecutive winning seasons for the first time in the program's history.
“Rich has been a part of the staff that has helped change the culture of Cardinal Football,” Cardinal activities director Chris Becker said. “He has a great work ethic and relationship with his players.”
Mayson, a graduate at Truman State University, played football for the Bulldogs and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. Mayson continued his education at Northwest Missouri State University, earning a Master’s degree in Athletic Administration.
Before coaching at Cardinal, Mayson was the head coach for the Ottumwa Bulldogs after coaching at Iowa Western Community College. Mayson and his wife, the current program director of sports medicine at Indian Hills Community College, have three daughters, Jordi, Stella and Tyler.
“Rich brings experience and leadership that is capable of continuing to move the Cardinal Football program forward for years to come,” Becker said.