OTTUMWA – Conner Riley knows the benefit of a good run.
Now, the former Ottumwa High School and Indian Hills standout is hoping to open the door for even more southern Iowa residents to experience the same benefit from the activity. The current Drake University senior and Iowa Heart Center Foundation intern will see an idea become a reality on Saturday as the first-annual 'Ottumwa Has Heart' 5K run/walk will be held.
"It doesn't have to be about setting a personal record every day in terms of running or walking super fast," Riley said. "Just getting in 30 minutes of exercise a day can significantly lower blood pressure values. That's what we're after. We want to bring awareness to heart health, but we also want to get people encouraged to enjoy walking a little bit more or enjoy running a little bit more.
"There's so much that goes beyond exercising from a competitive standpoint. This is about helping change the focus of running or walking just for a person's health. That's something that running has granted me that I'll always be grateful for."
The Iowa Heart Center Foundation and Ottumwa Legacy Foundation will put on the 3.1-mile run/walk. Participants will start out at the parking lot on east side of the Quincy Place Mall and will follow along a 3.1-mile route through the Ottumwa Lagoons on the trail starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will support heart health initiatives in Wapello County. Improving heart health in his hometown is something Riley feels passionate about.
"I was taking a course at Drake last year for my health science major that talked about health disparities. One project we had with that was to identify a health disparity concerning us," Riley said. "I looked at Ottumwa to see if there were certain health disparities in the country. What I found was pretty remarkable.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Iowa and Wapello County is one of the most impacted counties,” said Dr. Abdelrahman Ajadi, Cardiologist at MercyOne Iowa Heart Center Ottumwa.
For Riley, that discovery set in motion some way to help combat the disease. The idea of the 'Ottumwa Has Heart' 5K is something that Riley hopes can be the seed to a long-lasting event that has a long-lasting impact in the area.
"Wapello County ranks highest for the percentage of adults who are diabetic, highest for the average of number of poor of physical health days and is fifth-highest in the number of heart disease deaths per 100,000 for adults 35 years and older," Riley said. "It might not be an overnight change, but if we can come together to educate the community and bring some awareness of heart disease throughout the area, I think we can make a huge impact in the upcoming years.
Registration is $30 for adults and $25 for youth. In addition, there is an opportunity to donate $25 to have a sign displayed along the course to show support for a loved one.
“I am so happy for our team to bring this 5K to southeast Iowa where I grew up and still call ‘home,'" said Lezlie Mestdagh, executive director for Iowa Heart Center Foundation and Bloomfield native. "The 5K will provide a fun opportunity for runners, walkers, families, and children to promote heart health. We are excited to highlight the great partners and providers in Ottumwa who work tirelessly to improve the heart health of their patients.”
Among those partners is Charley Weaver, manager at MercyOne Iowa Heart Center in Ottumwa.
“We are proud to be serving the Wapello County area by providing premier cardiovascular care and are excited to join the 5K in our community,” Weaver said.
Registration is available online at: www.iowaheartfoundation.org. Packet pick-up will take place Friday at the southeast entrance of the Quincy Place Mall from 5-7 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
"In Iowa, we're all a family," Riley said. "We're hoping to have quite a number of people throughout southeast Iowa that can be a part of this. I've been able to reach out to several area track and field coaches. We're trying to get the entire region involved. When one portion of an area is impacted like Wapello County is by heart disease, it impacts Iowa as a whole. We're trying to start here at home and kind of immerse change throughout the state to help many people lead happier, healthier lives."
Riley has certainly seen huge benefits from incorporating running into his life. It was Riley's father, a former cross-country runner himself, that inspired his son to give the sport a try.
"I was actually kind of torn between cross-country or football," Riley recalled. "I just really started to enjoy running and the physical feature of challenging yourself. Your going to have some iffy runs here and there, but you always feel good after a run. That healthy feeling you get afterwards is pretty hard to beat."
Besides the health benefits, Riley has used his all-state success as a distance runner at Ottumwa to pursue his education. After running track and cross-country at Indian Hills Community College, Riley earned the chance to run at Drake where he has not only pursued athletics competing for the Bulldogs but also pursued his education graduating in the spring with a degree in Health Sciences. Riley was also recently accepted to the University of Iowa’s Pharmaceutical program.
"I think a lot about how much different my life would be if I didn't put on those running shoes and got in to put in those first few miles," Riley said. "I'm so thankful I did that and developed a passion for running. Everyone is different with running, but one thing that everyone can come together on is the beneficial aspect that running has on your body and your life. There's also a growing increase in mental health awareness. Exercise has huge dividends in not only in heart health but mental health. There are so many great things about it."