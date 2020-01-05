EDDYVILLE - The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rocket archery team competed in the Albia tournament. EBF scored first-place finishes in 3D competition in elementary, middle and high school divisions as a team while the Rocket elementary team also secured first place in block targets with a score of 2,237.
Liam VanAntwep finished third in block targets among elementary boys with a score of 234. Weston Ratliff placed fourth place with a score of 229. Lylah Houk finished third with a score of 291 among elementary girls.
The Rockets placed third among middle school teams in block targets with a score of 2,927. Chloe Lyon finished first among middle school girls with a score of 285. David Poe placed fifth among middle school boys with a score of 269.
Shanna Fellows finished first among high school girls with a score of 290, four points and three places ahead of EBF teammate Sophie Venator. Jatlin Moore placed first among high school boys with a score of 285.
VanAntwarp led the Rockets to a first-place finish among elementary teams in 3D archers with the top individual score among elementary boys with score of 226. Ryder Roberts placed fourth among elementary boys with a score of 205 while Houk placed fifth among elementary girls with a score of 178. The Rockets as a team produced a score of 1,151 in 3D competition.
The Rocket middle schoolers scored 1,554 to place first in 3D competition. Lyon finished first among middle school girls with a score of 279, five points ahead of teammate Cheyenne Houk. Poe placed second among middle school boys with a score of 270.
The EBF high school team scored 1,6668 to finish first in 3D competition. Dillon O'Brien placed first among high school boys with a score of 280, Moore took second with a score of 279 and Dylan Lyon finished fourth with a score of 273.
Venator led EBF in 3D archery with a first-place score of 289 among high school girls. Fellows finished second with a score of 285.
Cardinal archers compete at Washington
ELDON - The Cardinal archery team traveled to Washington on Saturday to begin the 2020 year of Archery. Because of other activities, the Comets shot at block targets only starting at 8 p.m.
The Cardinal high school team placed fourth while both the middle school and elementary teams placed second. Leading in the scoring in the top ten for the Comet middle schoolers included a fourth-place score of 273 from Autumn Sertterh and a ninth-place score of 267 from Heidi Wemmie.
Paiden Rupe shot a 280 for second place. Montana Rupe placed fourth with a 279.
Top scorers for the Cardinal elementary archers included a 248 for Emma Short (second place), a 226 from Peyton Rump (seventh place) and a 215 from Kenna Kirkpatrick (10th place). Luke Wilcox also placed 10th individually with a score of 230.
Next week, the Comets will travel to a tournament in Mount Vernon.