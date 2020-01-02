Conner Reed

Conner Reed

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Class: Sophomore.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football.

Parents: Lana and Ryan Reed.

Favorite television show: Live PD.

Favorite movie: We Are The Titans.

Favorite professional team: Miami Dolphins.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite vacation spot: Alaska.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it onto the A Honor Roll.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In first grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The family aspect of the sport.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Place at the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Undecided.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you