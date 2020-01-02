School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Class: Sophomore.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football.
Parents: Lana and Ryan Reed.
Favorite television show: Live PD.
Favorite movie: We Are The Titans.
Favorite professional team: Miami Dolphins.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite vacation spot: Alaska.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it onto the A Honor Roll.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In first grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: The family aspect of the sport.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Place at the state wrestling tournament.
Future plans: Undecided.