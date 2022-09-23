Rocket Profile: Cooper Champoux

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Softball, basketball, track, FFA and FCCLA.

Parent: Gina Champoux.

Favorite movie: Lemonade Mouth.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Morgan Hentz.

Favorite food: French toast.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influences: My Uncle Rick and Michael Smead.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you enjoy most about volleyball: Making memories with my best friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Griddy to 'right foot creep.'

Personal goals: Be the best I can be.

Future plans: Go to college.

