Rocket Profile: Cooper Champoux

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Softball, basketball, track, FFA and FCCLA.
Parent: Gina Champoux.
Favorite movie: Lemonade Mouth.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Morgan Hentz.
Favorite food: French toast.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.
Biggest influences: My Uncle Rick and Michael Smead.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.
What do you enjoy most about volleyball: Making memories with my best friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Griddy to 'right foot creep.'
Personal goals: Be the best I can be.
Future plans: Go to college.
