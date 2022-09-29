Rocket Profile: Emily Lynch

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: FFA and the Junior Red Cross.
Parents: Joe Lynch and Amy VanDusseldorp.
Favorite movie: The Sandlot.
Favorite television show: Full House.
Favorite actor: Mark Wahlberg.
Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.
Favorite food: Pancakes.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: The beach.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The team aspect.
What do you do to get ready to play: Get hyped.
Personal goals: Be the best that I can be.
Future plans: Go to college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.