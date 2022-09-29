Rocket Profile: Emily Lynch

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: FFA and the Junior Red Cross.

Parents: Joe Lynch and Amy VanDusseldorp.

Favorite movie: The Sandlot.

Favorite television show: Full House.

Favorite actor: Mark Wahlberg.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.

Favorite food: Pancakes.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: The beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The team aspect.

What do you do to get ready to play: Get hyped.

Personal goals: Be the best that I can be.

Future plans: Go to college.

