Rocket Profile: Whitney Klyn

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Softball, basketball, track and FFA.

Parents: Eric and Jenny Klyn.

Favorite movie: Luca.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actress: Jennifer Anniston.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite college teams: Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athletes: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Favorite food: Brownies.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: The Bahamas.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll.

Biggest influence: My grandparents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In third grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The team aspect.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and dance with the team.

Personal goals: Be the best version of myself.

Future plans: Attend college.

