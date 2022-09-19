Rocket Profile: Whitney Klyn

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Softball, basketball, track and FFA.
Parents: Eric and Jenny Klyn.
Favorite movie: Luca.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actress: Jennifer Anniston.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite college teams: Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athletes: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
Favorite food: Brownies.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: The Bahamas.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll.
Biggest influence: My grandparents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In third grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The team aspect.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and dance with the team.
Personal goals: Be the best version of myself.
Future plans: Attend college.
