OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Bulldog boys and girls basketball teams will have to wait a few weeks to test themselves against CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt for the first time this season.
Friday's winter weather that could include several inches of snow falling from the mid-afternoon into the evening forced the scheduled hoops doubleheader between the Roughriders and Bulldogs at Evans Middle School Gymnasium to be postponed. The games will now be played on Monday, Jan. 31.
Due to a scheduled middle school wrestling meet that is also taking place that day, only the varsity basketball games between the Roosevelt and Ottumwa girls and boys have been rescheduled for Jan. 31. Tip-off for the doubleheader is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The basketball teams were not the only Ottumwa High School squads to have action on Friday and Saturday impacted by the winter storm. The Ottumwa wrestling junior varsity team's trip to Centerville to compete in their portion of the Big Red Invitational on Friday cancelled while the varsity tournament on Saturday has currently been pushed back to start at noon inside the Lakeview Gymnasium.
The Ottumwa boys swimming team will also have to wait two days to swim in Burlington at the Greyhound Invitational. The meet has been pushed back to take place on Monday starting at 1 p.m.