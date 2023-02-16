PELLA – The Sigourney-Keota boys finished second needing to win their state qualifying meet to advance to state finishing with a team score of 2,700 falling 270 pins shy of Vinton-Shellsburg for the team title.
S-K will be represented in the 1A state individual tournament next Tuesday in Waterloo at Maple Lanes by three bowlers, including last year's state runner-up Brock Alderson. Landyn Greiner edged Alderson for fourth place in the three individual games, posting a 618 including a closing game of 214 while Alderson used a 236 second game to secure fifth place and a return to the state individual tournament.
Ty Krueger secured the eighth and final spot to qualify for the 1A boys state individual bowling tournament, rolling a 220 in the final game to post a 561 three-game series edging Centerville sophomore Sully Ballanger by 10 pins to earn the final ticket to state. Ballanger's 551 series score led the Big Reds to a fifth-place finish on the 1A state qualifier at Dutch Bowl with a 15-baker game score of 2,316.
Sigourney-Keota will have four bowlers competing in the 1A state individual tournament on Tuesday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo with Jayden Montgomery qualifying to bowl in the girls tournament while Krueger, Alderson and Greiner compete in the boys tournament. Fairfield's Ethan Cass will also compete in the 1A boys state individual bowling tournament after finishing second in the state-qualifying meet at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine with a three-game series score of 708.
