OTTUMWA — The Sigourney-Keota football team became one of the latest squads to deal with the realities of playing a season during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont has announced that all extracurricular or co-curricular activities through Sunday have been canceled as all school buildings will operate in the Hybrid Learning Model. As a result, the school has postponed Thursday's home volleyball match with Pella Christian and will not participate in Thursday's cross-country meet at Wildwood Park.
EBF will also not be able to compete on Friday night in the regular-scheduled high school football game at Sigourney-Keota. S-K did announce on Wednesday that a new opponent, Union, has agreed to make the trip to Cobra Field. Junior varsity will compete at 5 p.m. The varsity game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
EBF and S-K join the Ottumwa Bulldogs as area high school football teams to deal with alterations to their 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus. Ottumwa played this past Friday at Central DeWitt in a game that was put together the previous day after Ottumwa's original opening-night opponent, Burlington, canceled activities due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Des Moines County.
Ottumwa also learned on Tuesday they will not be making a trip to Ames on Sept. 17. The Ames school board voted to begin the 2020-21 school year with a 100-percent off-site Required Continuous Learning delivery model starting on Sept. 8, meaning the school can not participate in extra-curricular activities during that time.
The move comes as multiple students are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and after one student in the building tested positive.
District-wide as of Monday afternoon there was one student who has tested positive, four students awaiting their rest results, and 31 students under quarantine, according to the district. There have been 13 staff test positive, two staff tests pending and 10 staff under quarantine.
In a letter from the district’s superintendent Scott Williamson dated Monday, beginning Tuesday the district will split its student body in half to lessen the number of students in the school buildings each day.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will be in group A. Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will be in group B.
The hybrid schedule is expected to run from Sept. 1-11, with the district re-evaluating whether to continue by Sept. 9.
EBF, Ames and Burlington still have activities scheduled for later this fall. EBF is still scheduled to return to the volleyball court next Tuesday at Centerville, Burlington returned to competition with a volleyball home match against Keokuk this past Tuesday and Ames is scheduled to return to athletic competition starting on Monday, Sept. 21.