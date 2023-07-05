OTTUMWA – Indian Hills men's basketball head coach Josh Sash has been selected to coach at this year's JA48 event. Sash is one of six coaches from across the country to be selected to coach in the event.
JA48, an annual sanctioned summer league event, features 48 of the top junior college players in the country. An NCAA certified showcase, JA48 serves as one of the top JUCO recruiting events for upcoming junior college sophomores.
Sash, named the 17th head coach in Indian Hills men's basketball history in May, will lead a team of top players from different National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) programs at the Mi3 Center in Houston. This year's event will runs through Friday and serves as part of the PRO16/NXT League circuit.
Team Sash will feature eight players from eight different NJCAA programs, including the likes of Butler Community College (KS), Panola College (TX), Cowley College (KS), and Florida SouthWestern State College.
Sash will be joined by two current Indian Hills Men's Basketball players who will also compete at the event. Sophomores Trevion LaBeaux (Waterloo, IA/Ames) and David Hermes (Stockholm, Sweden/Central Pointe) were invited to the prestigious event, adding to a long list of Warriors who have received invitations over the years to one of the top showcases in the country.
In addition, former Indian Hills assistant coach Kevon Davis, named the head coach of Yavapai College (AZ) in May, will also serve as one of the six head coaches at the event.
The JA48 event has now featured an Indian Hills coach in each of the last three seasons after former head coach Hank Plona was selected each of the last two years.
