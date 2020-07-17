SULLY — Back-to-back doubles by Denali Conover and Cayler Noun Harder in the bottom of the 12th inning lifted third-ranked Lynnville-Sully to a thrilling 15-14 win over Sigourney in the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinals on Friday night.
Megan Stuhr put Sigourney on top one inning earlier with a one-out solo home run, giving Sigourney (15-5) a 14-13 lead. Kaleah Ehresman reached and scored the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th, extending the game.
Kaylee Weber drove in five runs for the Savages, including three on a home run in the first inning. Lynnville-Sully (18-2) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the first and built an 8-3 lead after four innings before the Savages rallied, tying the game with five runs in the fifth before taking a 13-8 lead with five runs in the sixth, including a three-run homer by senior Dani Richard.
Lynnville-Sully answered with a five-run rally of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Carly Goodwin earned the win in relief, pitching four consecutive scoreless innings for the Savages before allowing runs in both the 11th and 12th.