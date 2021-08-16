OTTUMWA – Due to field renovations at the Indian Hills Soccer Field, all regular season home contests for the Warrior men's and women's soccer programs this year will be played at Schafer Stadium.
Located on the campus of Ottumwa High School, the men's and women's soccer teams will host opponents at the all-turf complex for the duration of the 2021 regular season. Fans and visiting teams can access the stadium through the Steller Avenue entrance.
The first regular season home contests for both teams will be Friday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 29 when the Warriors host the Indian Hills Classic. Both teams will host nine home games with eight dates lined up as Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheaders.
The Indian Hills Soccer Field will go through a major overhaul beginning Monday, Aug. 16 that includes an upgraded playing surface. The project is expected to be completed and ready for play by the spring semester.