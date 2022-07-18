CEDAR RAPIDS – Ottumwa's state-qualifying soon-to-be junior tennis standout Toby Schmidt has reached the finals of the Boys 16-and-Under division, bringing home two pieces of hardware from the Baird Iowa Open this past weekend. Schmidt earned straight-set wins over three opponents leading up to the finals before falling to Jake Nelson, a soon-to-be sophomore at Waukee Northwest.
Nelson and Schmidt would team up to win the 16-and-under doubles championship at the tournament. Schmidt qualified for his first Iowa High School boys state tennis tournament this past spring, finishing one win shy of placing in the top eight in the Class 2A boys singles tournament.
In addition, the Ottumwa brothers Trey and Quintin Hull reached the semifinals of the 18-and-under doubles with a come-from-behind victory over a state-qualifying doubles team from Cedar Rapids Washington. The Hulls play their semifinal round of the Baird Open.
