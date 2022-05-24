CEDAR RAPIDS — Toby Schmidt, Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes got the most out of their first days competing in the Iowa High School state tennis tournaments.
Unfortunately for all three area players, it was their only day competing at state. Schmidt, the first Ottumwa player to qualify for the 2A state singles tournament since 2016, lost twice after winning his state debut in a three-set battle with West Des Moines Valley junior Ishan Chawla in a match that would not conclude until mid-afternoon due to rain forcing the tournament to move from the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids down to the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City to resume indoors.
Schmidt won a lengthy battle in the opening set with Chawla, ultimately claiming a 9-7 win in the decisive tiebreaker before Chawla responded with a 6-4 win in the second set. After two grueling state tournament sets, Schmidt dashed to the finish in the first-round marathon winning 6-2 in the final set advancing to the 2A state singles tournament quarterfinals.
Fairfield teammates Flanagan and Hannes, meanwhile, lost a pair of 6-2 sets in an opening-round sweep against third-ranked Boone teammates Cody Overland and Matt Zimmermann at the Class 1A doubles state tournament in Waterloo. After moving within one win of clinching a medal in the tournament with a 7-5, 6-1 sweep of Clear Lake teammates Jaxson Gerhardt and Ben Loge, Flanagan and Hannes lost to Pella teammates Cameron Rowe and Cashen Thompson 7-5 and 6-4 in the second round of consolation play falling one win short of finishing in the top eight at state while advancing to play on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.
Like Flanagan and Hannes, Schmidt also came up one win short of advancing to the second day of the 2A state singles tournament. After already enduring a long day physically and mentally just to win one match in his first state tournament, Schmidt won just one more game on Tuesday losing 6-0, 6-0 in the state quarterfinals to second-seeded Waukee Northwest sophomore Kaden Taylor before dropping a 6-0, 6-1 match in the second round of consolation play to Iowa City freshman Seth Smigel, finishing one win short of placing in the top eight of his first high school state tennis tournament.