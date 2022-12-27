More than half of Iowa high schools voted to support considering socio-economic factors when determining classifications for high school football next year.
The Iowa State Board of Education must also approve the amendment to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's bylaws before it would take effect. It's due to be on the board's agenda for approval on Jan. 12.
To approve the measure, it needed 50% support from the total membership or 60% support from those voting. With 211 yes votes and 52 no votes, it passed both of those thresholds. There are 365 member schools in Iowa.
If approved by the state board, the state's football classification model would resemble one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League. Specifically, the classification formula would no longer be the sole deciding factor in whether a football team plays in Class 5A, or 4A.
Instead, enrollment would be joined with a school's free and reduced lunch count to determine a final classification number.
The IHSAA hopes the change will bring more "competitive equity" to the sport by taking into account socioeconomic factors.
The change comes from a two-year joint committee effort to study classification models used by the IHSAA and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. It's the first change the group has proposed, and officials say the committee will continue to study changes in other sports.
Football is unique because regular season schedules are set by the state, not by the individual school districts as is the case in other sports.
“The overwhelming majority of communication regarding concerns with competitive equity referenced football,” Keating said. “Additionally, football is the only sport in which the regular season is scheduled by the IHSAA. In all other sports, individual schools, through conference affiliation or their non-conference opponents, determine their own regular season schedules. We will continue to study other sports to determine if this model should be applied.”
To determine new classifications, the IHSAA will take 40% of the district's number of students on free and reduced lunch and subtract it from the number of students in grades 9-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.