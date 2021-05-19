OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Aftershock brought home a youth softball championship this past weekend, winning the 12C bracket of the Cornshucker Duel on the Diamond in Coralville.
The tournament, originally scheduled for two days, was converted to a one-day tournament due to the weather. The Aftershock went 2-0 in pool play, defeating the Cedar Falls Tigers 8-2 and the Iowa City Little Hawks 8-5.
Seeded second for bracket play, the Aftershock again defeated the Little Hawks 6-2 in the semifinals before eventually defeating Dallas Center Grimes 10-5 in the final. Every player had both a hit and run driven in for the tournament.
The Aftershock will return to the diamond on Saturday, May 29, returning to Coralville to compete in the Cornshucker Heroes Hitfest.