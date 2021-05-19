Aftershock brings home title from Cornshucker Duel

The Southeast Iowa Aftershock youth softball team celebrated in Coralville this past weekend after winning the Cornshucker Duel on the Diamond. Members of the team include Paislee Coleman, Halle Husted, Lexi Ferguson, Adeline Thompson, Lauren Archer, Laney O’Brien, Olivia Scott, Khloe O’Brien, Alyssa Adams and Ashlynn Huff.

 Submitted photo

OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Aftershock brought home a youth softball championship this past weekend, winning the 12C bracket of the Cornshucker Duel on the Diamond in Coralville.

The tournament, originally scheduled for two days, was converted to a one-day tournament due to the weather. The Aftershock went 2-0 in pool play, defeating the Cedar Falls Tigers 8-2 and the Iowa City Little Hawks 8-5.

Seeded second for bracket play, the Aftershock again defeated the Little Hawks 6-2 in the semifinals before eventually defeating Dallas Center Grimes 10-5 in the final. Every player had both a hit and run driven in for the tournament.

The Aftershock will return to the diamond on Saturday, May 29, returning to Coralville to compete in the Cornshucker Heroes Hitfest.

