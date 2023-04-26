The Iowa Heart Foundation is holding its 2nd Annual Ottuwma Has Heart 5K Run/Walk and is pleased to announce the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation as its presenting sponsor. Proceeds from the event will continue to support heart health initiatives in southeast Iowa. The Iowa Heart Foundation will be collaborating with local partners and organizations to improve heart health outcomes in the area.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Iowa and Wapello County is one of the most impacted counties,” said Lezlie Mestdagh, Executive Director of the Iowa Heart Foundation.
The event will be held on Saturday and will kick off at 9 a.m. from the Quincy Place Mall parking lot. Participants will follow a 3.1-mile route through the Ottumwa Lagoons on the trail.
The Iowa Heart Foundation is committed to improving heart health education and dedicated to the prevention of heart disease.
"The 5K will be a fun, family-friendly event to raise awareness, provide education and support individuals who have been impacted by heart disease," Mestdagh said. "We are excited to highlight the great partners and providers who work tirelessly to improve the heart health of their community.”
Registration is required and available online at: www.iowaheartfoundation.org. Sign up today for this fun, family event to support heart health in Wapello County. Sponsorships are also available.
