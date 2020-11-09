OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Superconference announced on Monday a new policy for the upcoming basketball and wrestling season. All spectators will be required to wear a face covering in the facility where a conference activity is being conducted.
The conference will also require coaches, bench personnel (including the scorer's bench) and athletes not on the floor or mat to wear a face covering during the upcoming basketball and wrestling seasons. Cheerleaders are also required to wear a face covering, according to SEISC officials.
The SEISC cites the most recent quarantine requirements as the reason to implement the requirements for face coverings. Cardinal, Pekin and Van Buren County are members of the SEISC and will be required to adhere to these policies.
Practices for the upcoming winter sports season began officially on Monday. The first week of competition for girls basketball and wrestling will begin the week of Monday, Nov. 23 with Cardinal, Pekin and Van Buren County all scheduled to tip off girls basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 24.