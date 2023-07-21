OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa men's senior golf league reached its 10th week of play on Thursday.
Dick Guiter and Tony Fetter led the Oriole division with 17 points. Rick McFarland and Terry Godwin paced the Eagles with 15 points.
Closest to the trap was Randy Anderson. Closest to the Creek was Dan Gullion.
Guiter also placed the Orioles with the fewest number of putts and the lowest individual gross score during his round. Don Zimmerman led the Eagles with least amount of putts needed to finish the round, helping join Don Kirby in producing a share of lowest team net score in the division with the team of Terry Price and Dennis Brown.
There was also a tie for the lowest team net score in the Oriole division. Ken Paterson and Jim Sinclair shared the honor with Steve Greene and Mike Miller, who had the lowest individual net score.
Dennis Martsching produced the lowest individual score in the Eagle division. Dave McSpadden had the lowest individual gross score for Eagles' golfers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.